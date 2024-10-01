Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Crenshaw Awarded the W.E.B Du Bois Medal from Harvard

Oct 1, 2024

Legal scholar Kimberlé W. Crenshaw was among those honored on Tuesday with the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal from The Hutchins Center for African & African American Research at Harvard University. It is Harvard's highest honor in the field of African and African American studies.Kimberlé W. CrenshawKimberlé W. Crenshaw

The award is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to African and African American culture. Past recipients have included scholars, artists, writers, journalists, philanthropists, and public servants whose work has bolstered the field of African and African American studies.

Crenshaw is the Co-Founder and Executive Director of the African American Policy Forum and a law professor at Columbia University and UCLA. She is a leading scholar in critical race theory and intersectionality.

Other 2024 medal recipients included philanthropists, activists and actors including LeVar Burton and Spike Lee.    

Suggested for You
Dr. Jonathan Holloway
Leadership & Policy
Holloway to Step Down as President of Rutgers University
Dr. Charles J. Alexander
Students
Fostering Success
Meridith Randall
Leadership & Policy
Trust and Transparency
Dr. Britt Rios-Ellis
Leadership & Policy
Providing Students a Holistic and Supportive Experience
Related Stories
Th
Faculty & Staff
Renowned Xavier University Professor Passes Away
Img 1219
Faculty & Staff
Experts Gathered to Discuss Challenges Facing Higher Education
Dr. LaVar J. Charleston
Faculty & Staff
Charleston Named Vice Chancellor for Inclusive Excellence
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Faculty & Staff
UW-Milwaukee Lays Off 32 Tenured Faculty Members
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Dean
San Diego Community College District
Director, Network Engineering
Community College of Baltimore County
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Environmental Outreach Specialist, Washington State Climate Office
UW Climate Impacts Group
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers