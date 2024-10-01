Crenshaw Awarded the W.E.B Du Bois Medal from Harvard

Legal scholar Kimberlé W. Crenshaw was among those honored on Tuesday with the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal from The Hutchins Center for African & African American Research at Harvard University. It is Harvard's highest honor in the field of African and African American studies.

The award is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to African and African American culture. Past recipients have included scholars, artists, writers, journalists, philanthropists, and public servants whose work has bolstered the field of African and African American studies.

Crenshaw is the Co-Founder and Executive Director of the African American Policy Forum and a law professor at Columbia University and UCLA. She is a leading scholar in critical race theory and intersectionality.

Other 2024 medal recipients included philanthropists, activists and actors including LeVar Burton and Spike Lee.