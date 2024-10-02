Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Poet, Interdisciplinary Scholar Among the 2024 MacArthur "Genius" Fellows

Walter Hudson
Oct 2, 2024

Dr. Ruha Benjamin, a transdisciplinary scholar at Princeton University, and Dr. Jericho Brown, a poetry professor at Emory University, are among the academicians who were awarded a “genius grant” by The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation earlier this week. Dr. Jericho BrownDr. Jericho Brown

The 22 fellows will each receive a grant of $800,000 over five years to spend however they want. They were selected from nominations in a yearslong process that solicits input from their communities and peers.

Fellows do not apply and are never officially informed that they’ve been nominated unless they are selected for the award.

 

 

