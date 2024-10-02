Poet, Interdisciplinary Scholar Among the 2024 MacArthur "Genius" Fellows

Dr. Ruha Benjamin, a transdisciplinary scholar at Princeton University, and Dr. Jericho Brown, a poetry professor at Emory University, are among the academicians who were awarded a “genius grant” by The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation earlier this week.

The 22 fellows will each receive a grant of $800,000 over five years to spend however they want. They were selected from nominations in a yearslong process that solicits input from their communities and peers.

Fellows do not apply and are never officially informed that they’ve been nominated unless they are selected for the award.