Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

AAUP Releases New DEI Statement

Oct 9, 2024

In the wake of a front assault on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) is calling on colleges and universities not to give in to the pressure to abandon such initiatives. Download (36)

On Wednesday, AAUP renewed their call to colleges and universities to fund and protect research and teaching that addresses social inequity and the needs of historically underrepresented groups.

The statement, "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Criteria for Faculty Evaluation", issued by the Association’s Committee A on Academic Freedom and Tenure, observes that colleges and universities may legitimately—and, according to AAUP recommendations, should—aim to recruit and retain diverse student and faculty bodies and to promote “teaching, research, and service that respond to the needs of a diverse global public.” 

The statement rejects the claim that DEI criteria infringes on academic freedom by imposing political or ideological litmus tests concerning diversity and points out that decisions about the scope, design, and application of DEI criteria for faculty evaluation must rest primarily with the faculty as part of shared governance.

AAUP officials said that while faculty members must retain the right to criticize or oppose institutional goals or the policies adopted to realize them, it is not “a violation of academic freedom per se when an appropriate larger group, such as a faculty senate or a department, collectively adopts an educational policy or goal and evaluates individual faculty members’ performance by reference to them even though they dissent.”

Suggested for You
Dr. Christopher A. Brooks
Demographics
A Scholarship in Telling Stories in the African Diaspora
Dr. Jericho Brown
Faculty & Staff
Poet, Interdisciplinary Scholar Among the 2024 MacArthur "Genius" Fellows
Dr. Jonathan Holloway
Leadership & Policy
Holloway to Step Down as President of Rutgers University
Dr. Charles J. Alexander
Students
Fostering Success
Related Stories
Dr. Shawna Patterson-Stephens
Faculty & Staff
Scholar-Practitioner Helps to Promote Inclusivity at Alma Mater
Staff Only Engraved Sign Se 1133 210
Faculty & Staff
Report: Racialized Experiences of Staff of Color Present Barriers to Their Success
Dr. Jericho Brown
Faculty & Staff
Poet, Interdisciplinary Scholar Among the 2024 MacArthur "Genius" Fellows
Kimberlé W. Crenshaw
Faculty & Staff
Crenshaw Awarded the W.E.B Du Bois Medal from Harvard
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Tenure Track Faculty Position in Aerospace Engineering
Florida A&M University-Florida State University College of Engineering
Vice President for Financial Services and Operations
Prince George's Community College
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Assistant Superintendent/Vice President, Finance & Administrative Services
Cabrillo College
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers