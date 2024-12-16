Maryland Teachers Receive Tuition-Free National Board Certification

Seventy-five teachers from across Maryland will be able to earn their National Board Certification through a comprehensive three-year, tuition-free program that will support them throughout the rigorous certification process.

The initiative, led by Bowie State University’s Center for Research and Mentoring for Black Male Students and Teachers, in partnership with the Center of Excellence for Educator Preparation and Innovation at Voorhees University and the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (National Board), is part of a broader movement to elevate the quality of education in Maryland.

National Board-Certified Teachers (NBCT) bring enhanced skills, knowledge and a commitment to continuous improvement which translates to better student learning outcomes and ensures a more equitable education system.

“This partnership aligns directly with the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future by elevating the teaching profession and ensuring all students have access to highly qualified educators, regardless of family income, race or ethnicity,” said Bowie State Professor Dr. Julius Davis, who is the founding executive director of the Center for Research and Mentoring for Black Male Students and Teachers. “The partnership will also ensure students have access to rigorous and meaningful curricula, college and career pathways as they work on their certification. National Board Certification is recognized as the highest standard in the teaching profession.”

According to Davis, the program will also focus on increasing the number of Black male teachers who are National Board Certified by providing targeted support and resources for minority teachers ensuring they participate throughout the certification process.

“Beyond professional and financial advancement, pursuing National Board Certification helps educators become better teachers and more insightful people,” said Dr. Damara Hightower Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of the EPI Center at Voorhees. “I firmly believe perception informs pedagogy. This process facilitates the introspection required for transformative teaching and learning our students deserve.”