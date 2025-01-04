Guilford College President Steps Down Amid Financial Challenges

Guilford College President Dr. Kyle Farmbry announced his resignation last week after serving three years at the helm of the historic private Quaker institution located in North Carolina. The departure comes as the college grapples with growing budget deficits and adapts to changes in higher education

Farmbry was the first African American to lead the institution .

The Board of Trustees has appointed fellow trustee Jean Parvin Bordewich, to serves as Acting President

During his tenure, Farmbry navigated several challenges, including a significant cyberattack in 2022. Despite these obstacles, he launched several innovative programs and initiatives that expanded the college's reach. Notable achievements include the establishment of a new MBA program, the creation of the Presidential Fellows program, and the launch of Guilford Rise, a summer institute for rising high school seniors.

"I take pride in so much that we have accomplished over the past several years," Farmbry said in a statement. "Most of all, I have enjoyed walking alongside our students on their journeys of discovery."

Bordewich brings extensive experience from her career as a senior U.S. Senate staff member and work in philanthropy. She acknowledged the financial challenges facing the institution while expressing optimism about its future.

"We have within us the ability and wisdom to change and adapt to the new era that has arrived in higher education and in the world," Bordewich stated. "Together, Guilfordians -- all of us -- will find the way to a vibrant, sustainable future for our very special community."

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has placed Guilford on probation because of its finances.

Under Farmbry's leadership, the college strengthened its infrastructure for federal funding and enhanced its presence in local, national, and international initiatives. He also established the Guilford Dialogues and Conceptualizing Peace forums, contributing to the institution's academic discourse and community engagement.

College officials said that the Board of Trustees will begin the process of searching for a permanent president as the college works to address its financial challenges and position itself for long-term sustainability.