SMU Names UT Austin President Dr. Jay Hartzell as Next Leader

Southern Methodist University's Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Jay Hartzell, the current president of The University of Texas at Austin, as SMU's 11th president effective June 1, 2025.

Hartzell, who has led UT Austin since 2020, will succeed Dr. R. Gerald Turner, who is transitioning to president emeritus after 30 years at SMU's helm.

Under Hartzell's leadership, UT Austin achieved record highs in applications, enrollment, graduation rates, research funding and donations. He launched "Change Starts Here," a 10-year strategic plan, and initiated one of the largest capital campaigns ever undertaken by a public university.

"SMU's stellar reputation, strong leadership, and diverse student body made this an opportunity we could not pass up," Hartzell said.

David B. Miller, SMU Board chair, cited Hartzell's track record in advancing programs across disciplines and understanding of Texas universities' economic impact as key factors in his selection.

Before becoming UT's president, Hartzell served as dean of the McCombs School of Business, where he elevated all 13 undergraduate business specialties to top-10 national rankings. His research focuses on real estate finance and corporate governance, with publications in leading journals.

SMU, with over 12,000 students across eight schools, operates on an $861 million budget with a $2.2 billion endowment. The university's current fundraising campaign has raised $1.387 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal.

Hartzell holds a Ph.D. in finance from UT Austin and a B.S. from Trinity University.