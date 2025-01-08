Former DEI Officer Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Milwaukee Area Technical College





Milwaukee Area Technical College's inaugural vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion has filed a federal lawsuit against the institution, alleging retaliatory termination after she reported racial and disability discrimination concerns.

Eva Martinez Powless, who served as MATC's first DEI officer starting in 2021, claims in the lawsuit filed December 30 in the U.S. Eastern District Court that she faced retaliation after advocating for a Black employee with disabilities and speaking out against discriminatory practices at the college.

According to the complaint, Martinez Powless repeatedly raised concerns to her supervisor, human resources, and the college president about discrimination against a Black employee requiring accommodations. She also reported alleged disparaging comments made about Black employees.

The lawsuit contends that after voicing these concerns, Martinez Powless experienced what she describes as systematic retaliation, including “bullying and micro-aggressions, micromanaging her to the point that she could not perform her job duties, excluding her from relevant and critical communications and decision-making, and ultimately terminating her.”

Martinez Powless, who is Latina, reported directly to Executive Vice President Phillip King and then-President Vicki Martin, both of whom are white. Martin has since retired, and the college is now led by President Anthony Cruz, who is Hispanic.

Prior to her role at MATC, Martinez Powless accumulated 17 years of higher education experience at Marquette University and MATC, working in administration, enrollment, student affairs, and multicultural outreach. In September 2023, she was promoted to interim vice president of enrollment and retention, reporting to King.

The lawsuit alleges that during her tenure in this role, Martinez Powless observed King repeatedly making disparaging comments about Black employees, particularly targeting one Black employee with a disability. After supporting discrimination complaints filed by two employees against King, Martinez Powless claims she faced increased retaliation.

Her employment was terminated on April 15, 2024, with the stated cause being “insubordination and unprofessional and disrespectful conduct.”

“I am one of many victims of what I believe is a discriminatory culture that has been allowed to perpetuate at MATC but I cannot stand by and allow it to continue without demanding accountability,” Martinez Powless said in a statement. “That is why I filed this case. Something must change.”

Summer Murshid, Martinez Powless's attorney from Milwaukee-based Hawks Quindel, highlighted the irony of the situation: “It is ironic and deeply disturbing that MATC's first-ever Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion has had to file a lawsuit alleging that she experienced pervasive discrimination and retaliation for standing up against discrimination in the workplace.”

MATC officials maintain that the allegations are unfounded. In a statement, the college emphasized that an independent investigator found Martinez Powless's claims to be unsubstantiated and noted that no member of the college's executive leadership team has been found to have engaged in discrimination or harassment.

The lawsuit seeks back pay, punitive damages, and reinstatement to her former position or a similar role.