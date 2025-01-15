Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Olin College President Steps Down Amid Financial Strain, Latest in String of Higher Ed Leadership Exits

Walter Hudson
Jan 15, 2025

Dr. Gilda Barabino, president of Olin College of Engineering in Massachusetts, will leave her position at the end of the academic year, adding to the growing list of higherDr. Gilda BarabinoDr. Gilda Barabino education leadership departures. The announcement comes as the private institution grapples with persistent financial challenges, including annual operating deficits of $4 million.

Barabino, who made history in 2020 as the college's first Black woman president and second president overall, brought distinguished leadership to the science and engineering institution. During her tenure, she championed diversity initiatives for both faculty and students, working to address historical representation gaps at the college.

However, financial difficulties continued to plague the institution under her leadership. The engineering college, founded in 1997, has struggled with operating deficits for over a decade. Once known for its innovative tuition-free model, Olin College began scaling back its generous financial aid programs in 2010. By 2026, merit scholarships will be reduced to $10,000 annually, a move aimed at ensuring long-term sustainability. These scholarship reductions have drawn concern from ABET, the college's accrediting organization.

Olin's challenges reflect a broader trend in Massachusetts higher education, where more than 20 colleges have either closed or merged in the past decade due to enrollment declines and financial instability. The institution joins numerous smaller colleges in the region facing similar pressures in an increasingly competitive educational landscape.

The timing of Barabino's departure coincides with significant turnover in higher education leadership nationwide, as many college presidents have resigned in 2024 amid various challenges, including financial pressures and responses to global events.

