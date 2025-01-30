Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Western Michigan University Provost Heilig Steps Down After Two Years of Record-Breaking Progress

Watson Headshot
Jamal Watson
Jan 30, 2025

Dr. Julian Vasquez Heilig, the first underrepresented minority Provost in Western Michigan University's history, announced his resignation from the position after a two-Graduation At Wmuyear tenure marked by significant institutional achievements.

During his leadership, WMU set all-time records for online programs, graduation rates, and student retention. The university also gained national recognition for its work in advancing equitable outcomes for historically marginalized students, as reported in Diverse last October.

"Serving as Provost at Western Michigan University has been one of the greatest honors of my career," Heilig said, noting a personal connection to the institution as his mother's alma mater.

For now, Heilig said that he will return to education policy scholarship and research, which he described as “a transformative moment in politics, higher education, and society.” His announcement emphasized his ongoing commitment to ethical leadership and community engagement.

Under his administration, the university strengthened its academic programs while focusing on equity and student success.

“The WMU family truly delivered, and I couldn't be prouder of what we've accomplished in such a short time,” Heilig said.

Moving forward, Heilig expressed enthusiasm about exploring new opportunities to influence education, while maintaining his commitment to leadership and equity in higher education. 

