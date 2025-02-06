Renowned UC Berkeley Sociology Professor Killed in Oakland Hit-and-Run





Dr. Michael Burawoy, a distinguished UC Berkeley professor emeritus who shaped global sociology over nearly five decades, died Monday evening after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Oakland. He was 77.

Oakland police reported that Burawoy was walking in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Park View Terrace near Lake Merritt when he was hit by a dark-colored SUV around 7:10 p.m. The driver fled the scene, leaving Burawoy critically injured. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police are investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.

"Like many others, I am reeling from the news of Burawoy's death," said Dr. Raka Ray, UC Berkeley's Dean of Social Sciences. "This is a tremendous loss for me personally, to our Social Sciences community, UC Berkeley, and to sociologists worldwide, from England to South Africa and from India to Brazil."

Burawoy's academic journey at UC Berkeley began in 1976, and over the next 47 years, he would become one of the institution's most influential scholars. His research took him across the globe, from copper mines in Zambia to machine shops in Chicago and Hungary, and industrial facilities in post-Soviet Russia. His innovative approach to sociological research and dedication to understanding working-class experiences earned him international recognition.

Throughout his career, Burawoy held several prestigious positions, including serving as president of the American Sociological Association from 2003 to 2004 and leading the International Sociological Association from 2010 to 2014. He was also the founding editor of Global Dialogue magazine and served as co-chair and secretary of the Berkeley Faculty Association from 2015 to 2021.

His scholarly impact was profound, with his published works receiving over 50,000 citations. In recognition of his contributions to the field, UC Berkeley's sociology department received a $100,000 gift in 2023 to establish an endowment in his honor following his retirement.

"His greatest legacy went far beyond the many books and articles he published or prestigious awards he received," said Ray. "It was in the people whose lives he changed. He was an extraordinary teacher, who mentored and inspired thousands of students, changing their lives with his fierce intellect and kindness."

Ray, who was personally mentored by Burawoy when she first arrived at Berkeley as an assistant professor, shared her deep appreciation for his guidance. "I learned to love Berkeley through his eyes," she reflected. "I learned what it meant to teach, to mentor, to do research seriously, and above all, what devotion to one's calling looks like."

The loss has particularly resonated within the academic community, where Burawoy was known for his unwavering commitment to advocating for the disadvantaged and powerless. "I am grateful that in my present position as dean, I will always have his voice in my ear, reminding me that it is my duty to think above all about the needs of those most disadvantaged, the powerless, those who had to fight to get here," Ray added.

Police continue their search for the driver and vehicle involved in the fatal collision.The university is currently arranging a memorial service to honor Burawoy's legacy and contributions to the field of sociology and the Berkeley community.