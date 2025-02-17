UNC Journalism Dean Navigates Diversity Mission Amid DEI Restrictions

Last May, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Board of Governors voted to eliminate all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) offices. At the state’s flagship, UNC Chapel Hill, cut at least 20 positions and reassigned nearly 30 more, resulting in around $5.4 million in spending cuts. The move aligned Chapel Hill with other public universities in states with Republican-controlled legislatures such as the University of Florida that have similarly “banned” diversity spending and programming.

Those changes came shortly after the hire of Dean Raul Reis, who joined the Hussman School of Journalism and Media in July 2022 with a platform that honored the values of equity and diversity. Born and raised in Brazil, Reis' academic background is in communication and journalism. He's earned degrees from Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro and the University of Oregon, where he obtained his Ph.D. Known for a dedication to fostering inclusion, Reis has a history of championing initiatives that promote representation and innovation in media education and is an accomplished scholar with research interests in environmental journalism, international communication, and the role of media in society.

What inspired you to lead the journalism department at UNC Chapel Hill ?

I was drawn to the University of North Carolina and UNC Hussman by many factors. Perhaps chief among those is the strong public service ethic that is so pervasive on-campus and that emanates across North Carolina, the nation and, really, the world.

Carolina’s reputation — for highly talented students, thought leadership by faculty members, dedicated professional staff and a deeply engaged and supportive alumni network — is widely known and respected among its peers. Being able to work with this community to set a new standard in journalism and media education and practice is truly inspiring.

How does your leadership reflect your commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in journalism education?

I believe that open, constructive and civil discussion within any organization or community is a cornerstone for fostering an atmosphere in which all voices are welcomed, heard and respected. I’m also guided by a quest for inclusion and student success. Those are especially important in a media and journalism environment.

It is our mission to educate students in an inclusive and open way that leads to their personal and professional success, and that includes encompassing a wide range of experiences and perspectives so that they can communicate effectively with audiences and stakeholders from a broad spectrum of viewpoints. As a Dean, I try to continually reinforce those values as the backdrop of what we all do as faculty, staff and students at a public university.





What do you see as the role of a journalism school in shaping the next generation of diverse media professionals, particularly at a university with UNC’s history and reputation?

UNC Hussman’s mission is, literally, to prepare students to ignite the public conversation in our state, the nation and the world, and to understand the role of communication in fostering democracy. Meaningful and productive public conversation relies on the inclusion of diverse perspectives.

As a leading media and journalism school at a leading public research university, it is our responsibility to shape the next generation of leaders in our field. Our reputation and long history of excellence means that many of the most talented and driven students and faculty in the world are proud to be Tar Heels. That elevates our role that much further.

Given current restrictions, how does the department currently recruit and retain a diverse student body?

Recruitment and retention are essential goals throughout the University for students, faculty and staff. Both the school and the University have a wealth of programs designed to raise awareness and increase access to a Carolina education.

Once students are here, there is a standing commitment and a strong infrastructure to support student experiences and student success. By combining that with a community that is overtly dedicated to creating a welcoming, inclusive and nurturing atmosphere for people with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives — I expect we will continue to attract a diverse student body and prepare them for careers at the center of the public square.

How do you measure success in this area?

We measure our success by making sure that we are providing a welcoming and inclusive environment, the highest standards of excellence and an education that leads to the students’ success. We have been partnering with student organizations, such as the Dean’s Student Advisory Council, to provide opportunities for students to give us feedback on how we are doing. We keep our communication channels open and active with all students.

Additionally, we employ assessment metrics widely used in universities, such as student evaluations and direct feedback in the classroom, as well as indirect metrics, such as internship evaluations, job placement statistics, employers’ feedback and conversations with alumni and industry partners to assess if the education we’re providing lives up to the highest standards we aspire to have.

How does the department’s curriculum reflect the perspectives and experiences of historically underrepresented communities in media and journalism?

Our faculty continually work to develop dynamic courses and create learning environments to expand the horizons of students by exposing them to stories and perspectives that are beyond their own lived experiences. They also encourage students to find and tell the stories of communities with which they have previously been unfamiliar.

To name a few courses that are focused on specific communities — there is “The Black Press and United States History,” “Gender, Class, Race and Mass Media” and Diversity and Communication, which is an examination of racial stereotypes and minority portrayals in United States culture and communication with an emphasis the portrayal of Native Americans, African Americans, Hispanics and Asian Americans in media.

In addition, we have created opportunities for the students to report directly from communities such as downtown Durham, through the “Durham Voice” community journalism project; and the Hispanic community, with the “Carolina Ahora” bilingual broadcast.

How do you navigate the challenges of promoting inclusivity and representation in a state and institutional environment that sometimes faces political and social tensions around these issues? What strategies do you employ to address skepticism or resistance to diversity efforts among students, faculty, or external stakeholders?

Political and social tensions centered around higher education are by no means new phenomena. There is, however, generally common ground that transcends shifts in political and social dynamics. I think everyone who cares about Carolina agrees that removing barriers to access is a top priority along with ensuring we offer the very best educational experiences to all our students. That includes our commitment to remain an affordable public option in providing excellent higher education to all qualified students. It also includes serving communities throughout the state, making sure that we welcome and serve students from all corners of the state and from all socioeconomic backgrounds.

We are required by law to adhere to our University system’s policies. Our students, faculty, staff, alumni and other stakeholders understand that. We continue to work diligently at creating and fostering a community that is truly welcoming and inclusive for all.

How does the department advocate for freedom of the press and journalistic ethics while addressing systemic inequalities in media representation?

The First Amendment and freedom of the press are the lifeblood of our democracy. The entire enterprise of our school is ongoing advocacy for those central tenants of the U.S. Constitution. Our Center for Media Law and Policy is a catalyst for First Amendment-related discussion, exploration and advocacy in many ways — and specifically as the organizer of Carolina’s annual First Amendment Day on campus.

Can you share an example of how the department has partnered with local or national organizations to amplify voices from underrepresented communities in journalism?

UNC Hussman has a long history of engaging with a broad range of communities to amplify their voices across our state, nation and world. One recent local example of this is our Durham Voice initiative that is embedded in Durham to serve communities and stories that are often overlooked in mainstream media. We also work on the national and international levels supporting student fellowships offered by WRAL-TV and Bloomberg News.



