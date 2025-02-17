Pioneering USF President to Step Down After Historic Tenure

The University of South Florida's first alumna president, Rhea Law, announced Monday her plans to step down from her leadership role, marking the end of a transformative period that saw the institution achieve several major milestones including membership in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU).

Law, who has served as president since March 2022, will remain in her position until a national search identifies her successor. Her departure comes after a career spanning over four decades of service to USF in various capacities - as an employee, student, board member and chair, donor, and volunteer before assuming the presidency.

Under Law's leadership, USF has made significant strides in research funding and campus development, including the construction of an on-campus stadium and the establishment of a new College of Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Computing. Her tenure was marked by deft handling of challenges including nationwide pro-Palestine protests that reached USF's campus and the unexpected death of the university's men's basketball coach.

“One of the hallmarks of great leadership is knowing when it is time to create space for new ideas and fresh perspectives to build on the momentum we have created,” Law said in her announcement.

Her decision comes at a time when higher education faces significant challenges, including potential federal research funding cuts and uncertainty surrounding the future of the Department of Education.

Law's compensation was recently adjusted in September 2024, with a $282,000 raise bringing her total annual salary to $825,000. Her initial appointment as interim president in August 2021, which she expected to last only a few months, evolved into a permanent position that has helped shape USF's trajectory toward becoming a leading research institution.

"I pledged to create a smooth glidepath for a new president to be well positioned for success," Law said in email to the university community. "What I never could have imagined is where we would be three-and-a-half years later and all that we would accomplish. Together."