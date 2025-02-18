Boston College Names Father Jack Butler as 26th President

Boston College announced the appointment of Rev. John T. "Jack" Butler, S.J., as its 26th president, marking a significant leadership transition at one of the nation's premier Jesuit institutions. Butler, who currently serves as the Haub Vice President for University Mission and Ministry, will succeed William P. Leahy, S.J., when he steps down in summer 2026.

Board Chair John Fish praised Butler as "a dynamic leader, proven bridgebuilder, and problem-solver who understands the University's strengths and aspirations."

Butler brings to the role a deep understanding of Boston College's mission, having spent the past 22 years serving the institution in various capacities. Since joining the university's Campus Ministry in 2002, he has been instrumental in advancing several key initiatives, including formative education programs and Core Curriculum renewal.

In his current role as vice president, Butler oversees all programs promoting BC's Jesuit and Catholic heritage, including Campus Ministry, the Center for Student Formation, and the Volunteer and Service Learning Center. He has also demonstrated fundraising prowess, helping to secure nearly $40 million for academic and student life initiatives since 2019.

"I am deeply honored to be named the next president of Boston College, a university that I love and have served for the past 22 years," said Butler, who will take the helm of a Carnegie Institute Research 1 university with nine schools and colleges, drawing students from all 50 states and more than 80 countries. The institution boasts an endowment of $4 billion and an alumni network exceeding 200,000 worldwide.

Butler's path to the presidency reflects a lifetime of service and education. An Atlanta native and 1987 graduate of St. Thomas University in Miami, he entered the Society of Jesus in 1991 after earning a master's degree in theology from Providence College. His academic credentials include a doctorate in pastoral counseling from Loyola University Maryland and a Licentiate in Sacred Theology from the former Weston Jesuit School of Theology.

Before his administrative career at Boston College, Butler worked in prison ministry and served as director of vocations for the former New England Province of Jesuits. He has maintained close connections with students throughout his tenure, serving as chaplain to the BC football program and providing counseling on personal issues and career goals.

Looking ahead, Butler expressed optimism about the university's future. "Boston College is blessed with wonderful opportunities to become stronger, better, and more distinctive," he said. "What we offer—an education with a heart, soul, and imagination—is essential for the world today and in the decades to come."

The transition marks a significant moment for Boston College as it continues to strengthen its position among the nation's leading universities while maintaining its distinctive Jesuit, Catholic identity. Butler will spend the coming year preparing for the presidency, working to ensure a smooth transition when he assumes office in 2026.