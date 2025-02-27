Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

City University of Seattle Names First Woman and Person of Color as President

Watson Headshot
Jamal Watson
Feb 27, 2025

City University of Seattle (CityU) announced Thursday that Suzanne Elise Walsh has been appointed as its new president, making history as the first woman and firstSuzanne Elise WalshSuzanne Elise Walsh person of color to lead the institution in its 50-year history.

Walsh currently serves as president of Bennett College in North Carolina, one of only two historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the nation dedicated exclusively to educating women..

The appointment comes as CityU continues to expand its focus on serving working adults, military students, and international learners through flexible education options. Walsh brings more than two decades of experience in higher education innovation and leadership, including significant work at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation where she led national initiatives to improve degree completion rates for underserved students.

“We're thrilled to welcome Suzanne Walsh as the next leader of CityU,” said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University and chair of CityU's Board of Trustees. “Throughout her remarkable career, Suzanne has been a powerful catalyst for student success—working across HBCUs, public universities, and community colleges to expand access, enhance learning, and help students learn well and finish strong.”

Walsh's background includes leadership positions at major philanthropic organizations that have shaped higher education policy nationwide. Before leading Bennett College, she served as deputy director of postsecondary success at the Gates Foundation and held positions at the Lumina Foundation and the Heinz Endowments.

CityU' officials said that the selection of Walsh aligns with its mission of providing career-relevant education to nontraditional students. The university has established partnerships with major employers in the region, including Boeing and Amazon, and specializes in flexible learning options – with more than 75% of students taking online or hybrid courses while balancing work, family, or military commitments.

“I've been fortunate to call Seattle and the Puget Sound region home for many years, and the opportunity to give back to this vibrant community by leading CityU is truly meaningful,” Walsh said. “What drew me to CityU is its student-centered mission of empowering students from all backgrounds—whether it's adult learners balancing education with career and family, international students earning a U.S. degree, or professionals upskilling for the next phase of their career.”

Walsh holds a juris doctorate and master's degree in social work from Case Western Reserve University, a bachelor's degree from Cornell University, and an associate degree from Hudson Valley Community College. She has been awarded honorary doctorates from both Case Western Reserve University and Johnson C. Smith University.

