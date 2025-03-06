Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Dr. Robert Scott Named Finalist for Albany State University Presidency

Walter Hudson
Mar 6, 2025

Dr. Robert ScottDr. Robert ScottThe University System of Georgia's Board of Regents has named Dr. Robert Scott as the sole finalist for the presidency of Albany State University (ASU), bringing a leader with extensive experience in both academia and corporate innovation to the historically Black institution.

Scott, who currently serves as president of research and development at The Kraft Heinz Co., would bring a diverse background that spans higher education and corporate leadership to ASU if confirmed. The Board of Regents is expected to make a final decision in the next few days. 

"I'm deeply committed to advancing Albany State's mission of fostering educational excellence and serving as a catalyst for economic growth in Southwest Georgia," Scott said in a statement following the announcement. "Our ability to thrive as a university depends on how well we align the needs of our students, industries, government and the broader community."

Scott's career reflects a blend of scientific expertise and leadership across multiple sectors. At Kraft Heinz, where he has worked since 2021, he manages a $120 million operating budget focused on innovation and organizational effectiveness. His corporate experience also includes executive roles at Abbott Nutrition and The Coca-Cola Company, where he developed product innovations and sustainability initiatives.

Before entering the corporate world, Scott built a foundation in academia as a biology professor at Norfolk State University and served in administrative roles at Boston College and Spelman College. He holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Norfolk State University and a Ph.D. in biology from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue praised Scott as "a results-driven leader whose vast research, higher education and corporate experience will help strengthen ASU's impact in the community and across the state."

The selection comes at a significant time for Albany State, which has an estimated $266 million economic impact on the Albany area. The university has been under interim leadership since July 1, when Dr. Lawrence Drake took over following the departure of President Marion Ross Fedrick, who now serves at Georgia State University.

Former Regent Bárbara Rivera Holmes, who chaired the presidential search committee, highlighted Scott's potential contribution to the region's economic development.

"Dr. Scott's expertise in research and leadership, along with his academic experience, will be key in advancing Albany State University as a leader in talent development, industry partnerships and an economic engine for the Albany area and Southwest Georgia," Holmes said.

As one of Georgia's three public historically Black colleges and universities, Albany State plays a vital role in the state's higher education landscape and in workforce development for the southwest region of the state.

If confirmed, Scott would be expected to leverage his unique combination of academic and industry experience to enhance ASU's position as both a premier HBCU and a regional economic driver.

