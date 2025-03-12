Murray State University Names Dr. Ron K. Patterson as 15th President

Murray State University, located in Kentucky, has appointed Dr. Ron K. Patterson as its 15th president.

Patterson, who currently serves as president of Chadron State College in Nebraska, will assume his new role on July 1, 2025, succeeding retiring President Dr. Bob Jackson.

Patterson, a native of Corinth, Mississippi, brings 25 years of higher education experience to Murray State, with particular expertise in enrollment management, diversity and inclusion, and strategic planning. At Chadron State College, which serves approximately 2,300 students with 600 full-time faculty and staff, Patterson has been credited with launching a new five-year strategic plan, establishing enrollment partnerships, and developing new academic programs.

"I am truly humbled and honored to be selected as President of Murray State University," said Patterson. "My family and I are honored and privileged to join the excellent students, faculty, staff and city of Murray to continue the great momentum of Dr. Bob Jackson and the leadership team, capital improvement projects, and rich tradition of Murray State University in its second century."

Before his presidency at Chadron State, Patterson served in various administrative roles at the University of North Alabama, including associate vice president for enrollment management, chief enrollment officer, and special assistant to the president for diversity and inclusion. His career also includes 14 years in administrative positions at several institutions including Marietta College, University of Central Arkansas, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, and Christian Brothers University.

Colleagues describe Patterson as a collaborative, servant leader who values accessibility, affordability, education, and innovation in higher education.

Leon Owens, chair of Murray State's Board of Regents, expressed enthusiasm about the appointment.

“Dr. Patterson brings considerable experience in numerous areas of higher education, all of which are necessary, to continue the upward trajectory of our institution,” said Owens. “Dr. Patterson is a servant leader and a proven collaborator who has a commitment toward excellence."

Patterson's academic credentials include a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Administration and Leadership from Creighton University, an Education Specialist degree with a concentration in Community College Administration from Arkansas State University, a Master of Arts from Marietta College, a Bachelor of Science from the University of Tennessee – Southern, and an Associate of Arts from Northeast Mississippi Community College.