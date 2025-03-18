NC State Alumnus Kevin Howell Named University's 15th Chancellor

The University of North Carolina Board of Governors has elected Kevin Howell as North Carolina State University's 15th chancellor, marking a historic appointment as the first chancellor to have also served as the university's student body president.

Howell, who will assume the role on May 5, will succeed Chancellor Randy Woodson, who is retiring in June after 15 years of leadership.

UNC System President Peter Hans recommended Howell following a national search that attracted more than 75 candidates.

"Kevin Howell is a born leader with a long record of service to North Carolina, the UNC System and NC State University," Hans said. "His deep relationships across the state have helped drive investment and growth. I am confident that he will strengthen NC State's role as a frontier research university, keeping North Carolina competitive in the most important fields of our future."

Howell currently serves as chief external affairs officer at UNC Health. His previous experience includes various leadership positions at NC State, including vice chancellor for external affairs, partnerships and economic development from 2018 to 2023. He also worked as assistant to the chancellor for external affairs from 2006 to 2016 and has held interim roles in university advancement and alumni affairs.

From 2016 to 2018, Howell served as senior vice president for external affairs at the UNC System Office. His government experience includes working as a legislative liaison to two former governors, along with roles at the NC Bar Association and Jefferson-Pilot Financial Insurance Company. He began his career as a legal clerk at the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

"This university shaped my life in profound and generous ways, and I am honored for the chance to lead my alma mater," Howell said. "NC State is a brilliant and inspiring place, just like the state we serve. There are exciting days ahead for the Pack, and I'm ready to make a difference."

A native of Cleveland County, Howell earned his bachelor's degree in political science from NC State, where he represented students on the university's Board of Trustees as student body president. He later received his law degree from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

Ed Stack, vice chair of the NC State Board of Trustees and chair of the chancellor search advisory committee, praised the selection. "Among an impressive group of candidates, he stood out as the strongest choice. Kevin truly exemplifies the university's 'think and do' spirit – especially in driving economic development and improving the lives of North Carolinians," said Stack.

Ed Weisiger, chair of the NC State Board of Trustees and a member of the search committee, highlighted Howell's relationship-building skills, calling him "a trusted partner to those he leads and those with whom he interacts and works."

UNC Board of Governors Chair Wendy Murphy said that she is confident that Howell "will steward university resources, build industry relationships and lead the institution to even greater success."