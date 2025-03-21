Dr. Marlene Tromp Named University of Vermont's 28th President

The University of Vermont (UVM) Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Marlene Tromp as the institution's 28th president.

Tromp, who is currently serving as president of Boise State University, will assume her new role later this summer.

"Dr. Tromp brings with her the experience and ability for great success that will benefit the university, community, and state," said Cynthia Barnhart, Board of Trustees chair and co-chair of the Presidential Search Advisory Committee.

A first-generation college student raised in rural Wyoming,Tromp brings nearly 30 years of experience in higher education. During her six-year tenure at Boise State, she successfully navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while increasing student enrollment and improving affordability. Under her leadership, the university achieved record graduation rates and philanthropic funding while expanding its research footprint.

"This is a university that has the power to truly lead the nation and even the world on several fronts," Tromp said of UVM. "I'm so excited to work with my colleagues, the students, alumni, and friends to improve individual lives and the life of the community."

Tromp's rural background appears to have been a significant factor in her selection.

"She grew up with the experience of being in a rural state and understanding the importance of the flagship institution to that state, both urban and rural parts of the state. She really demonstrated an ability to connect well with Vermont culture, given that upbringing," said Ron Lumbra, immediate past chair of the Board of Trustees and co-chair of the search committee.

A humanities scholar with a concentration in Victorian literature and culture, Tromp has published nine books and dozens of peer-reviewed papers. Her administrative experience includes serving as campus provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of California at Santa Cruz and vice provost and dean at Arizona State University.

Senator Patrick Leahy, who met with Tromp during her campus visit, expressed confidence in her leadership abilities.

"Dr. Tromp seems poised and ready to lead UVM. She clearly understands the impact and responsibilities UVM has in our state," Leahy said.

Campus leaders have also voiced strong support for the appointment. Athletic Director Jeff Schulman praised Tromp's "experience, commitment to excellence and passion for UVM," while Bill Falls, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, described her as "an empathetic and collaborative leader."

Tromp holds a Bachelor of Arts from Creighton University, a Master of Arts in English from the University of Wyoming, and a Ph.D. from the University of Florida. She currently serves on the NCAA Division I Board of Directors and consults on higher education with the Federal Reserve Board of San Francisco.

She will succeed Dr. Suresh Garimella, who led UVM from 2019 until October 2024 when he became president of the University of Arizona. Provost Dr. Patricia Prelock has been serving as interim president since Garimella's departure.