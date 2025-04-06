Historian Dr. Jonathan Holloway to Lead Henry Luce Foundation Following Rutgers Presidency

Dr. Jonathan Holloway has been named the new President and CEO of the Henry Luce Foundation, following his five-year presidency at Rutgers University.

The Henry Luce Foundation announced on Friday, that Holloway will become its seventh President and CEO in the organization's 89-year history. The Foundation's Board Co-Chairs, Debra Knopman and Terry Adamson, praised Holloway as "an eminent historian, a respected scholar of the humanities, a public intellectual, and an influential leader in higher education," highlighting his "thoughtful approach to collaboration" and "firm commitment to the Foundation's long-term view."

Holloway, who will succeed Dr. Mariko Silver (who departed in October 2024 to lead the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts), expressed his enthusiasm for the new role.

“I am honored to join the Henry Luce Foundation after I complete my tenure at Rutgers and to build upon its decades of remarkable work to foster discussion across differences, improve public discourse, and nurture ideas that will strengthen communities.”

Holloway's appointment comes after his term as Rutgers' 21st president and first Black president in the university's 250-year history. His tenure saw both accomplishments and challenges. In September 2023, the Rutgers University Senate passed a no-confidence vote (89-47) citing concerns about shared governance following decisions including the merger of medical schools and his handling of a faculty strike.

Despite these challenges, Holloway championed several initiatives during his Rutgers presidency. He established the Rutgers Scarlet Service program, providing students with paid internships at nonprofit and government organizations. He also launched the Rutgers Democracy Lab at the Eagleton Institute of Politics in November 2024, focusing on democratic engagement and civil discourse. Under his leadership, the university saw record-breaking freshman enrollment with increased diversity and research grants reaching an unprecedented $970 million.

Like many university presidents nationwide, Holloway navigated the complex landscape of campus protests, testifying before Congress about his administration's response to demonstrations.

Prior to Rutgers, Holloway served as provost at Northwestern University and held faculty roles at Yale University, where he was also Dean of Yale College. His scholarly work focuses on post-emancipation U.S. history, particularly social and intellectual history. He has authored several notable publications, including African American History: A Very Short Introduction and Jim Crow Wisdom: Memory & Identity in Black America Since 1940.

The Luce Foundation Board expressed confidence that Holloway's "exceptional listening skills, patience, and transparency will be instrumental in addressing the complex challenges that lie ahead" as the organization continues its work fostering discourse and strengthening communities.