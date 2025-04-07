AERA Names Dr. Tabbye Chavous as New Executive Director

The American Educational Research Association (AERA) announced Monday that Dr. Tabbye M. Chavous will become its new executive director, effective August 11, 2025, replacing Dr. Felice J. Levine who has led the organization since 2002.

Chavous, currently vice provost for equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer at the University of Michigan, brings more than 25 years of experience as a scholar, researcher, and academic administrator to the position.

"At a time when support for high-quality research is key to advancing education in the U.S. and worldwide, we are confident that Dr. Chavous will expand our impact and drive meaningful change," said AERA President Dr. Janelle Scott in the announcement.

The leadership change comes at a critical moment for educational research in the United States, with the organization citing "challenges" and "threats" to scholarship and knowledge production.

"This is a challenging time for those who understand the value of rigorous research and scholarship, who seek to expand access and opportunity, and who cultivate the next generation of scholars and practitioners to make positive societal impacts," Chavous said. "Our work is needed now more than ever."

Chavous holds a PhD in community psychology from the University of Virginia and has built her career around educational equity research. Her work focuses on social and academic identity development among Black adolescents, achievement motivation processes for racially minoritized students, and measuring educational climates in secondary and higher education settings.

Throughout her career at the University of Michigan, Chavous has held multiple leadership positions including associate vice president for research, director of the National Center for Institutional Diversity, and chair of the Combined Program in Education and Psychology.

Her research has received funding from major institutions including the National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Spencer Foundation.

Outgoing director Levine, who has led AERA for 23 years, endorsed the selection, saying Chavous "embodies the strategic, courageous, and evidence- and knowledge-based leadership needed in the field."

AERA, founded in 1916, is the largest national interdisciplinary research association focused on education and learning in the United States with more than 25,000 members. The organization's mission includes advancing knowledge about education, encouraging scholarly inquiry, and promoting research that improves education and serves the public good. The organization is meeting later this month in Denver.

Industry observers note that Chavous takes the helm as education researchers face increasing pressures, including debates over curriculum, educational assessment practices, and research methodology.

With her background in equity-oriented research and organizational leadership, Chavous will be tasked with guiding AERA's ongoing efforts to maintain scientific rigor while addressing contemporary educational challenges.



