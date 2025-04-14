Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Faculty, Students to Hold Nationwide Day of Action Defending Higher Education

Watson Headshot
Jamal Watson
Apr 14, 2025


54338889510 0edf4b6617 KFaculty, students, and higher education workers across the country are preparing to participate in a National Day of Action this Thursday, April 17, to defend academic freedom and advocate for higher education as a public good.

Organized by the Coalition for Action in Higher Education (CAHE) in collaboration with the American Association of University Professors (AAUP), the coordinated effort will feature more than 100 actions at campuses nationwide, including events in Hawaii and Alaska.

"As campus workers and citizens, educators and researchers, staff, students, and university community members, we exercise a powerful collective voice in advancing the democratic mission of our colleges and universities," said CAHE representatives in their announcement. "It is our labor and our ideas which sustain higher education as a project that preserves and extends social equality and the common good—as a project of social emancipation."

The nationwide mobilization comes amid concerns about decreasing accessibility to higher education, growing student debt, and what organizers describe as threats to academic freedom under the current Trump administration.

According to the AAUP, higher education budgets have been slashed for decades while colleges and universities increasingly adopt corporate management models that expand administrative positions at the expense of faculty resources and student services.

Participants in Thursday's actions are advocating for several key principles:

  • Tuition-free public higher education and cancellation of existing student debt
  • Full academic freedom for faculty and students, including on topics deemed "divisive"
  • Freedom of speech and political dissent on campuses
  • Protection of non-citizen students and faculty involved in campus organizing
  • Union rights for all higher education workers

The day of action aims to "renew the vision of higher education as an autonomous public good, and university workers as its most important resource," according to organizers.

Suggested for You
Download (6)
Faculty & Staff
Faculty Salaries Rise for Second Consecutive Year, Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
Dr. ClauDean ChiNaka Kizart
Demographics
Beyond Implicit and Explicit Bias: A Transformative Guide for Educational Equity
Dr. Roshaunda Breeden
Faculty & Staff
Bridging Communities and Higher Education
Dr. Jonathan Holloway
Faculty & Staff
Historian Dr. Jonathan Holloway to Lead Henry Luce Foundation Following Rutgers Presidency
Related Stories
Image Asset
Faculty & Staff
Harvard Faculty, AAUP Challenge Trump Administration's $8.7 Billion Funding Threat
Download (6)
Faculty & Staff
Faculty Salaries Rise for Second Consecutive Year, Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
Dr. Tabbye M. Chavous
Faculty & Staff
AERA Names Dr. Tabbye Chavous as New Executive Director
Dr. Roshaunda Breeden
Faculty & Staff
Bridging Communities and Higher Education
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Open Rank Tenure-Track Faculty Positions (Materials Science and Engineering)
Florida A&M University-Florida State, University College of Engineering
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Vice Provost for Academic Success and Innovation
University of Texas at Dallas
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers