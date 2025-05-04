Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. Named 22nd President of Talladega College

Watson Headshot
Jamal Watson
May 4, 2025


Dr. Willie Todd Jr.Dr. Willie Todd Jr.Talladega College's Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. as the institution's 22nd president.

Todd, who has served as president and CEO of Denmark Technical College (DTC) in South Carolina since 2020, will assume his new role on July 1.

"I am profoundly honored to have been chosen to lead Talladega College, an institution with a powerful legacy and boundless potential," Todd said.  "This institution was founded in defiance of limitation and in pursuit of possibility. That legacy calls us to lead with boldness and integrity."

Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough, who has served as interim president of Alabama's first private historically Black liberal arts college during the transition period, will conclude his tenure as Todd takes office. Kimbrough, known for his leadership in HBCU circles, has helped maintain stability at Talladega while the presidential search was conducted.

 During his presidency at Denmark Technical College, Todd led an impressive institutional turnaround driven by "a bold vision, compassion, creative problem-solving, and a student-centered approach," said Talladega officials.

His accomplishments at DTC include an 870% increase in fundraising with over $32 million raised in five years, a 400% increase in scholarship offerings, over 98% placement rate, and a 54% increase in enrollment with improved retention and graduation rates. The institution also saw a 1,104% increase in revenue from its Workforce and Continuing Education program under Todd's leadership.

Notably, Todd addressed over 50% of DTC's deferred maintenance issues and had the institution's probationary status with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools-Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) lifted within just one year.

Before his tenure at DTC, Todd held leadership positions at several institutions, including roles as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Wiley College (now Wiley University), vice provost and associate vice provost at Norfolk State University, and various positions at Clark Atlanta University and Albany State University.

A Georgia native, Todd holds a Ph.D. in English from Georgia State University, a Master of Education in higher education administration from Regent University, and both a Master of Education in English education and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Albany State University.

