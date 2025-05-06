Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Faculty Hold Vigils for International Students Detained by Federal Government

Walter Hudson
May 6, 2025

Vigil at Columbia UniversityVigil at Columbia UniversityNina Berman
Faculty and staff members from multiple universities gathered early this week in silent protest against the detention of three international students by the Department of Homeland Security, vowing to continue weekly vigils until all detainees are released.

More than 60 professors and staff at Columbia University stood in the rain for an hour, holding photographs of Palestinian Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Indian Georgetown postdoctoral researcher Badar Khan Suri, and Turkish Tufts student Rümeysa Öztürk. Simultaneous demonstrations were held at Georgetown and Tufts, with faculty at Boston University also organizing a solidarity vigil.

The three international students have been held in DHS custody for approximately two months. Advocates claim the detentions are related to their political speech regarding Palestine.

"We will not allow our communities to forget that members of our communities have been made into political prisoners by the Trump regime for speaking about the plight of Palestinians," said Columbia University Associate Professor of Classics Joseph Howley.

Jennifer S. Hirsch, Professor of Sociomedical Sciences at Columbia and member of the Columbia group CUIMC Stands Up, which helped organize the event, expressed frustration at university leadership's lack of response. "If the university won't act to protect our students, we will," Hirsch said.

According to the New York Civil Liberties Union, which is representing Khalil, he has been detained for over two months and missed the birth of his first child. Bobby Hodgson, Assistant Legal Director of the NYCLU, called the detention "a clear violation of the First Amendment and due process."

Öztürk was reportedly detained by federal agents on March 25 and transferred to Louisiana, where she is being held alongside Khalil. A hearing in her case before an appeals court in New York is scheduled for May 6, regarding a federal judge's order to transfer her to Vermont.

Suri was detained outside his home in Arlington, Virginia on March 17 and is currently held in Texas. Hassan Ahmad, one of Suri's lawyers, emphasized that Suri came to the United States on a J-1 visa for scholarly exchange and focuses his research on peace building.

Nader Hashemi, Associate Professor of Middle East and Islamic Politics at Georgetown, noted that Suri "is not an organizer, nor was he politically active" and "didn't attend any of the Gaza encampment protests."

Faculty members drew parallels between their actions and other countries' traditions of protesting political detention. "There are many troubling resonances between what is happening in the U.S. right now and the abduction and detention of people for their political opinion in other historical contexts, such as parts of Latin America in the 1970s," said Nara Milanich, Professor of History at Barnard College.

The organizers plan to continue the vigils every Monday at noon until the students are released. "Trump and his friends in University leadership are counting on a quiet summer to advance their assault on higher ed. But we'll be out here for as long as it takes," said Howley.

Suggested for You
James B. Milliken
Faculty & Staff
UC Regents Appoint James Milliken as System President
Dr. Willie Todd Jr.
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. Named 22nd President of Talladega College
Dr. Sharon Tran
Home
Illuminating Asian American Narratives in Literature and Academia
Electritian I Stock 1618279185 Blog 002
Faculty & Staff
Higher Education Non-Exempt Staff Numbers Continue Seven-Year Decline
Related Stories
James B. Milliken
Faculty & Staff
UC Regents Appoint James Milliken as System President
Dr. Santa J. Ono
Faculty & Staff
University of Michigan President Dr. Santa Ono to Exit After Brief Tenure
Dr. Willie Todd Jr.
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. Named 22nd President of Talladega College
Electritian I Stock 1618279185 Blog 002
Faculty & Staff
Higher Education Non-Exempt Staff Numbers Continue Seven-Year Decline
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Vice President for Academic Affairs
Wiley University
Ceramics Instructor of Practice
St. Lawrence University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Energy and Sustainability Manager
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers