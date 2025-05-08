CSUCI Names Dr. Jessica Lavariega Monforti as New Provost

California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI) has appointed Dr. Jessica Lavariega Monforti as its new Provost, the university announced Wednesday.

Lavariega Monforti, who has served as Interim Provost since Fall 2024, brings extensive academic leadership experience to the position, including previous roles as CSUCI's Vice Provost and Accreditation Liaison Officer.

"Dr. Lavariega Monforti is a dynamic and visionary academic leader," said CSUCI President Dr. Richard Yao. "Her permanent appointment as Provost comes at a time when her clarity, compassion, and vision are more vital than ever to our continued growth and success."

During her interim tenure, Lavariega Monforti led several key initiatives, including implementation of the university's Academic Master Plan and successful reaffirmation of its WSCUC accreditation.

A first-generation college graduate and former community college transfer student, Lavariega Monforti has previously served as Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences at California Lutheran University, Chair of Political Science at Pace University, and Associate Dean for the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Texas–Pan American.

Her academic credentials include doctoral and master's degrees in political science from The Ohio State University and a bachelor's degree in political science and Women's Studies from Florida State University.

Lavariega Monforti has authored over 50 scholarly publications and secured more than $10 million in grant funding to support student achievement and faculty research. She is a past president of the Western Political Science Association and co-founder of the national Women of Color in Political Science Workshop. In 2022, Lavariega Monforti participated in a Diverse sponsored webinar titled, "Survival Strategies for BIPOC Higher Ed Administrators."

"Guided by a student-centered philosophy, a commitment to ethical decision-making, and a collaborative leadership style, I am deeply honored to continue serving the CSUCI community," said Lavariega Monforti. "Together, we will advance innovation, promote student success, and expand pathways to social mobility."

The appointment is effective immediately.