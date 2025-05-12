Scholar-Activist Returns Home: Dr. Kala Burrell-Craft Named Dean of Grambling State's College of Education



Grambling State University has announced the appointment of Dr. Kala Burrell-Craft as the new Dean of the College of Education, marking a poignant homecoming for the scholar whose family legacy is deeply intertwined with the Louisiana HBCU.

"Stepping into this role is a full-circle moment—returning home to the first HBCU I ever knew and loved," said Burrell-Craft. "Grambling State helped shape the legacy of my own family, and I am honored to continue that legacy through a commitment to excellence, care, community, and equity."

Burrell-Craft, who will begin her tenure in Summer 2025, is the fourth generation in her family to be associated with Grambling, following her grandfather, parents, and brother—all alumni of the institution.

"Dr. Burrell-Craft's forthcoming appointment honors the proud legacy of a college that has long been the cornerstone of educational excellence at Grambling State University," said Grambling President Dr. Martin Lemelle, Jr. "She brings a deep understanding of pedagogy and a genuine connection to the people who make education meaningful."

As a scholar-activist, Burrell-Craft has built her career around addressing educational equity in urban and rural contexts. Her research focuses on identity development, anti-racist teacher and leadership preparation, culturally responsive pedagogy, critical literacies, and social justice.

Her work stands out in the field for its practical application—having served as a K-12 teacher and administrator in middle and high school settings before transitioning to higher education. She holds advanced certifications in English and special education.

Dr. Connie Walton, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, noted that Burrell-Craft's appointment aligns with Grambling's mission to meet workforce demands in Louisiana while maintaining academic excellence.

"Dr. Burrell-Craft has a proven track record of fostering collaboration, promoting research, and prioritizing student success," said Walton. "With her extensive background in higher education leadership, K-12 administration, and faculty development, she will work closely with College of Education faculty, staff, and students to transform the student experience."

In 2022, while directing a fully grant-funded Teacher Residency Program, Burrell-Craft received the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (AACTE) Best Practice Award in Support of Multicultural Education and Diversity. She was also recognized with the 2024 Early Career Award from the American Association of Blacks in Higher Education.

Burrell-Craft, who is currently on the faculty of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, has authored numerous publications in peer-reviewed journals and secured millions in external grant funding throughout her career—skills that will be valuable as she assumes leadership of the College of Education.

The appointment comes at a time when HBCUs nationwide are heightening their focus on teacher preparation programs to address persistent staffing shortages in K-12 education, particularly in communities of color.

Grambling State's College of Education has long been considered a key producer of educators in Louisiana, with many of its graduates serving in school districts throughout the state and region.

As she prepares to take the helm, Burrell-Craft emphasized her commitment to preparing "culturally and linguistically sustaining teachers and leaders equipped to meet the diverse needs of today's students."



