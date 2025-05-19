LSU President Dr. William F. Tate IV Named 22nd President of Rutgers University





Dr. William F. Tate IV, a distinguished social scientist and current president of Louisiana State University (LSU), has been appointed the 22nd president of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. The appointment, approved Monday by the Rutgers Board of Governors with the consent of the Board of Trustees, marks a significant leadership transition for one of the nation's premier public research universities.

Tate, who has led the LSU system since May 2021, will begin his tenure at Rutgers on July 1, 2025, succeeding Dr. Jonathan Holloway, who served as president for five years. Along with the presidency, Tate received appointments as University Professor and Distinguished Professor.

"I am honored to join the Rutgers family, where the Rutgers Edge is more than a concept," Tate said in a statement. "It is reflected in a history of leading with outstanding research, clinical excellence, insightful pedagogy, innovative partnerships and storied athletic feats."

As president of the LSU system, Tate currently oversees multiple campuses serving more than 55,000 students across Louisiana, including 12,000 graduate students and 2,000 professional students in university health centers. His experience managing a complex, multi-campus institution with a significant athletics program (LSU competes in the SEC, while Rutgers is in the Big Ten) likely factored into his selection. Diverse profiled him in 2022.

Board of Governors Chair Amy L. Towers praised Tate as "an extraordinary leader, a scholar, an innovator and a transformative force whose vision will unite academic excellence with public impact."

Tate brings an impressive academic and administrative background to Rutgers. Prior to his presidency at LSU, he served as executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at the University of South Carolina. Before that, he spent nearly two decades at Washington University in St. Louis, where he held roles including department chair, dean of the Graduate School, and vice provost for graduate education, along with the Edward Mallinckrodt Distinguished University Professorship in Arts & Sciences.

His early career included positions at Texas Christian University, where he held the William L. and Betty F. Adams Chair, and as a tenured faculty member at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Tate's academic credentials are equally impressive. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics with a minor in mathematical sciences from Northern Illinois University, a master's in mathematical sciences education from the University of Texas at Dallas, and a Ph.D. in mathematics education with a cognate in human development from the University of Maryland, College Park. His postdoctoral training includes an Anna Julia Cooper fellowship studying social and public policy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a second fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine, where he earned a master's degree in psychiatric epidemiology.

At LSU, Tate holds faculty appointments across multiple disciplines and campuses, including sociology, psychiatry and behavioral medicine, epidemiology, and population and public health. He is a member of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences and the National Academy of Education, and a fellow of the American Educational Research Association.

Board of Trustees Chair Amy Mansue expressed confidence in Tate's leadership.

"Rutgers will continue to excel under Dr. Tate's leadership, in service both to New Jersey and to our nation," she said. "We welcome this next era in our great history."



