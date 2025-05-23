Philander Smith University Names Dr. Maurice Gipson as 15th President

Philander Smith University's Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Maurice D. Gipson as the institution's 15th president and chief executive officer, the university announced Thursday.

Gipson has served as interim president since August 2024.

"We are incredibly proud to name Dr. Maurice Gipson as our 15th President and Chief Executive Officer," said Board Chair Dr. Tionna Jenkins, a 2001 alumna. "He brings not only the experience and strategic insight needed for this moment, but also a heartfelt understanding of what makes Philander Smith University so special."

Gipson most recently served as Vice Chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity at the University of Missouri's flagship campus. In that position, he oversaw more than 120 staff members and managed a multi-million-dollar budget for the 30,000-student institution.

His career in higher education administration spans more than a decade, with previous leadership positions at Arkansas State University, the University of Texas at Austin, Wiley University, and Huston-Tillotson University. Gipson also previously served a four-year term on Philander Smith's Board of Trustees, where he chaired the Governance Committee and served as vice chairman.

A scholar specializing in African American history, Black nationalism, and the Black freedom struggle, Gipson is currently writing a book about the Black Freedom Struggle in Arkansas. He holds a Ph.D. in history from the University of Mississippi, a Juris Doctor from Southern University Law Center, a master's degree in history from Missouri State University, and graduated from Louisiana State University. He is also a licensed attorney.

"I am deeply honored to lead this historic institution at such a critical time," Gipson said. "Philander Smith University has long been a place where transformation takes root—for students, for families, and for communities."



