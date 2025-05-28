University of Florida Trustees Select Dr. Santa Ono as President Amid Conservative Opposition

The University of Florida Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to select Dr. Santa J. Ono as the university's 14th president, despite intense scrutiny from conservative activists and Republican lawmakers who questioned his commitment to Florida's higher education reforms.

Ono, who has served as president of the University of Michigan since October 2022, must still receive confirmation from the Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the state university system. While typically a routine approval, Ono's candidacy has drawn unprecedented political attention due to his previous statements supporting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

During his final interview with trustees, Ono directly addressed criticism of his past positions, stating that some of his previous comments "do not reflect what I believe today." He pledged full support for Gov. Ron DeSantis's higher education overhauls that have dismantled DEI programs across Florida's public universities.

"Florida is showing the nation it's possible to elevate academic excellence without ideological indoctrination," Ono told the board. "I'm not coming to Gainesville to slow the pace of reform."

The selection concludes a secretive search process that began after former president Dr. Ben Sasse's abrupt resignation in July 2024. Sasse, the former Nebraska senator, left amid questions about his tenure and spending practices, leaving interim president Dr. Kent Fuchs to lead the institution.

Ono brings extensive leadership experience across major research universities in the United States and Canada. Before Michigan, he served as president and vice chancellor of the University of British Columbia and held leadership roles at the University of Cincinnati and Emory University. He has also taught at Johns Hopkins, Harvard and University College London.

As a scholar, Ono is a world-renowned vision researcher recognized for pioneering work on the immune system and eye disease. He has been elected to prestigious organizations including the National Academy of Medicine, the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, and the National Academy of Inventors. He earned his bachelor's degree in biological sciences from the University of Chicago in 1984 and a Ph.D. in experimental medicine from McGill University in 1991.

Board of Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini praised Ono's academic accomplishments and leadership record.

"Santa Ono is precisely the right person to be president of the University of Florida at this moment in its history," Hosseini said. "He is a remarkably accomplished scholar and a solidly proven academic leader, and his values align perfectly with ours here in the great state of Florida."

The selection process faced significant opposition from conservative activists and Republican officials who scrutinized Ono's previous statements and policies at Michigan. Christopher Rufo, who was appointed by DeSantis to revamp New College of Florida, was among the vocal critics questioning Ono's suitability for the role.

Rep. Greg Steube, a Republican UF alumnus, wrote to the university board expressing "grave concerns" about Ono's "woke politics" and alleged "discriminatorily charged comments." Sen. Rick Scott called for investigation into the concerns raised by Steube.

Following Tuesday's vote, Steube urged the Board of Governors to reject Ono's confirmation, posting on social media that the UF board had taken a "step in the wrong direction" and expressing skepticism about Ono's efforts at "walking back his woke past."

However, Gov. DeSantis has largely stayed out of the controversy, expressing trust in the process used by UF officials. The governor maintains close ties to board chair Hosseini, a wealthy homebuilder and major political donor.

UF officials defended the confidential search process, explaining that several sitting university presidents expressed interest in the position only on condition of anonymity. Ono emerged as the sole finalist from a pool of hundreds of potential candidates after evaluation by the 15-member Presidential Search Committee.

Rahul Patel, board vice chair and search committee chair, called Ono "a visionary leader that the University of Florida needs at this moment." Michael Okun, a nationally renowned UF neurology professor who served as the faculty representative on the search committee, described Ono as a candidate of the "highest possible caliber."

The trustees emphasized Ono's potential to advance UF's goal of becoming the nation's premier public research university, noting that he is leaving Michigan despite its smaller research budget and medical program compared to Florida's offerings.

In his remarks to the board, Ono expressed enthusiasm for joining the "Gator Nation" and outlined ambitious goals for the university. Beyond academic excellence, he pledged to help bring UF additional national championships in both football and basketball, building on the men's basketball team's third NCAA title won this past spring.

"I am thankful for, and humbled by, the unanimous support of the Board of Trustees," Ono said. "The energy here at the University of Florida is palpable, and I am eager to join the wonderful students, faculty and staff of the Gator Nation. I'm excited by the prospect of being part of such an exceptional institution that is so clear-eyed in its purpose."

The Board of Governors is expected to consider Ono's confirmation at its next meeting, though the timeline for that decision remains unclear. If approved, Ono would take over leadership of one of the nation's largest public universities, with over 50,000 students and a budget exceeding $7 billion.

His appointment would mark a significant test of whether a university leader with a progressive past can successfully navigate Florida's transformed higher education landscape while maintaining academic excellence and institutional credibility.