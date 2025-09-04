Northwestern President Michael Schill Resigns Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Northwestern University President Michael Schill announced his resignation Thursday, concluding a three-year tenure that brought record achievements alongside unprecedented federal challenges, including an ongoing $790 million funding freeze imposed by the Trump administration.

Schill, who became Northwestern's 17th president in September 2022, cited the need for "new leadership to guide Northwestern into its next chapter" in his message to the campus community. His departure adds to a growing list of university presidents who have stepped down amid tensions with the federal government and campus controversies.

The resignation comes as Northwestern grapples with a federal funding freeze that began approximately four months ago, when the Trump administration halted $790 million in federal support. The action was reportedly connected to Title VI investigations, which examine discrimination in federally funded programs.

The frozen funds support what Northwestern describes as "innovative and life-saving research," including development of the world's smallest pacemaker and Alzheimer's disease research. University officials warned that "this type of research is now at jeopardy" due to the funding suspension.

Northwestern joins other elite institutions facing similar federal actions, with universities like Cornell, Harvard, Columbia, and the University of Virginia experiencing funding freezes or leadership changes amid disputes over diversity programs and responses to Gaza-related campus protests.

During Schill's tenure, Northwestern reached notable milestones while navigating significant challenges. Schill oversaw major academic initiatives, including the establishment of research centers like the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Chicago and the NSF-Simons AI Institute for the Sky. He also championed free expression initiatives, launching the Litowitz Center for Enlightened Disagreement and establishing the President's Advisory Committee on Free Expression and Institutional Speech.

However, his presidency was marked by significant controversies. Shortly after arriving on campus, Schill inherited a hazing scandal involving student-athletes, leading to new protective policies. More recently, he navigated campus tensions following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and subsequent protests.

Republican lawmakers, including House Education and Workforce Committee Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, had criticized Schill's handling of campus antisemitism. Stefanik called his resignation "long overdue," claiming he "failed to protect Jewish students" and "caved to the demands of the antisemitic, pro-Hamas mob."

Northwestern officials counter that they have "fully cooperated with investigations by both the Department of Education and Congress" and implemented policy updates that resulted in a "dramatic decrease" in reported antisemitic incidents.

White House spokesperson Liz Huston said the Trump administration "looks forward to working with the new leadership, and we hope they seize this opportunity to Make Northwestern Great Again."

The Northwestern Board of Trustees will name an interim president soon, with Schill continuing in his role until the transition is complete. Board Chair Peter Barris praised Schill's leadership through "unparalleled challenges" and credited him with "lasting achievements that contribute robustly to Northwestern's continued advancement."

After stepping down, Schill plans to take a sabbatical before returning to teach and conduct research as a faculty member at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.