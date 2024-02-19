Vanderbilt University Expands Popular Financial Aid Program

Vanderbilt University is expanding its nationally recognized no-loan financial aid program, known as Opportunity Vanderbilt.

Dr. Daniel Diermeier, the university's chancellor, announced the university’s commitment to offering full-tuition scholarships to admitted students of families whose annual income is $150,000 or less.

“We want everyone who has what it takes to get into Vanderbilt to be able to enroll, regardless of their financial background. If you’re admitted, you belong here,” said Diermeier. “And we want to help make sure you can be here.”

Scholarship recipient families also, typically receive Opportunity Vanderbilt awards greater than full tuition to support housing, food, travel, and other college expenses, according to Douglas L. Christiansen, vice provost for university enrollment affairs and dean of admissions and financial aid. For example, the median annual award is $70,350 for families in the income range of $125,000 to $150,000, and the median annual award goes up to $90,640 for families in the income range of $0 to $50,000.

Many families with incomes of more than $150,000 still qualify for financial aid. For example, for families in the income range of $150,000 to $175,000, the median annual award is $62,650. For families with an income of more than $200,000, the median annual award is $39,940.

Since its inception in the fall of 2009, more than 15,400 students have benefited from Opportunity Vanderbilt, and over 19,750 university alumni, parents, and friends have contributed more than $565 million in gifts toward the program’s endowment support.



