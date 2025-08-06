UCLA Names First School After Asian American Donor Following Historic $30M Gift

The UCLA School of Nursing will become the first school at the prestigious public university to bear the name of an Asian American benefactor, following a $30 million commitment from alumnus Joe C. Wen and his family.

The gift, the largest in the nursing school's 76-year history, will be renamed the UCLA Joe C. Wen School of Nursing and represents a significant milestone in Asian American representation within higher education leadership and recognition.

Wen, who immigrated from Taiwan to the United States as a teenager before earning his UCLA economics degree in 1998, built a multinational enterprise spanning venture capital, real estate development, and manufacturing through his company Formosa Ltd. His journey from immigrant student to major philanthropist exemplifies the growing influence of Asian American leaders in shaping American higher education.

"This historic naming represents more than just recognition of a generous gift—it's acknowledgment of the vital contributions Asian Americans have made and continue to make to our university communities," said UCLA Chancellor Dr. Julio Frenk, pointing to the symbolic importance of the milestone.

The commitment addresses critical workforce needs in nursing, a field facing severe shortages that disproportionately impact underserved communities. With nurses comprising the largest segment of the healthcare workforce, Wen's investment will support educational programs serving approximately 600 students across bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels.

Dean Lin Zhan noted the gift's potential to advance diversity within nursing leadership.

"This investment enables us to prepare exceptional nurses and leaders across healthcare ecosystems, particularly those who will serve diverse populations and address health equity challenges facing our communities."

The UCLA School of Nursing has long prioritized community engagement, with students and faculty regularly serving homeless and underserved populations throughout Los Angeles through initiatives like the Homeless Healthcare Collaborative. The school also maintains international partnerships across Asia, Africa, and Europe, reflecting a global perspective on nursing education and practice.

Wen's philanthropy extends beyond UCLA, having committed $100 million to the University of California system since 2022, including the recent creation of the UC Irvine Joe C. Wen School of Population & Public Health. This sustained giving pattern demonstrates the growing philanthropic engagement of Asian American business leaders with public higher education.

"Educational institutions serve as change agents for human health," Wen said, explaining his motivation for supporting nursing education. "This gift will have immediate impact on communities in Southern California, particularly in today's challenging healthcare landscape."

The nursing school's research enterprise regularly ranks among the top recipients of federal funding, with faculty and students developing evidence-based practices and lifesaving medical devices. UCLA officials note that Wen's gift will support continued innovation, including integration of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence in healthcare delivery.

UCLA Health President Johnese Spisso, who began her career as a critical care nurse, said the timing of the gift comes amid national nursing shortages.

"This transformative investment comes at a crucial moment when we need to train the next generation of nurses to sustain excellence in patient care across diverse communities," she said.