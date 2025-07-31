Northwestern University Announces Major Staff Cuts Amid Federal Funding Crisis

Northwestern University is moving forward with plans to eliminate more than 400 staff positions as it confronts significant financial challenges stemming from a $790 million federal funding freeze implemented by the Trump administration, according to multiple sources familiar with internal discussions.

The cuts will affect staff across multiple schools within the university system, including the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences and the McCormick School of Engineering. Administrators have begun notifying affected departments of the impending workforce reductions.

In a university-wide communication released earlier this week, Northwestern leadership confirmed the elimination of approximately 425 positions throughout the institution. Half of these positions are currently vacant, while the remainder will result in actual job losses. The reductions are expected to decrease the university's staff-related budget by roughly 5 percent.

The administration characterized the decision as necessary to address what they termed a "significant budget gap" that cannot be resolved without reducing personnel expenses, which represent 56 percent of Northwestern's total annual operating costs.

Prior to implementing the staff reductions, university leadership directed schools and administrative units to approach the cuts strategically, with instructions to "think strategically about how to minimize the impacts to their units, our workforce, students, and the University."