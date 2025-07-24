Harvard Consolidates Identity-Based Student Centers Into Single Foundation

Harvard College has announced the closure of three dedicated centers serving minority, LGBTQ, and women students, consolidating their operations into a new unified entity called the "Harvard Foundation" within the Office of Culture and Community, according to The Harvard Crimson.

College Dean Dr. David J. Deming informed staff Wednesday that the Harvard College Women's Center, Office for BGLTQ Student Life, and Foundation for Intercultural and Race Relations would be dissolved, with their approximately 50 employees—including more than 15 student interns—reassigned to the new structure.

The consolidation comes amid ongoing pressure from the Trump administration, which has demanded Harvard eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion programming as a condition for restoring billions in federal research funding that was frozen in April. A confidential memo from Trump administration lawyers specifically targeted the Foundation for Intercultural and Race Relations for "elimination."

The three centers being consolidated each served distinct populations and had deep roots at Harvard. The Foundation for Intercultural and Race Relations, established in 1981, was the oldest of the three and hosted signature programs including the annual Cultural Rhythms Show and pre-orientation programs for first-generation and low-income students.

The Women's Center, founded in 2006, focused on gender equity advocacy through panels and empowerment discussions. The Office for BGLTQ Student Life, known as the "QuOffice," opened in 2012 following student protests demanding greater LGBTQ visibility and programming around sexual orientation and gender identity.

All three centers operated from freshman dormitory basements, providing identity-based counseling and educational workshops.

In his message to staff, Deming emphasized continuity of services, writing that "All College services remain available to every student" and that the new structure embodies Harvard's "commitment to supporting our entire student body."