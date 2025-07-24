Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Columbia Pays $221M to Restore Federal Funding After Campus Antisemitism Claims

Walter Hudson
Jul 24, 2025

Butler Library Columbia UniversityColumbia University has agreed to pay more than $220 million to the federal government and implement significant policy reforms to restore federal research funding that was suspended over allegations of campus antisemitism, the institution announced Wednesday.

The settlement includes a $200 million payment spread over three years to restore federal research grants, plus an additional $21 million to resolve civil rights violations claims involving Jewish employees following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

The agreement ends months of uncertainty for the Ivy League institution, which faced the potential loss of billions in federal support, including more than $400 million in grants that were canceled earlier this year by the Trump administration.

The funding suspension stemmed from the administration's concerns about Columbia's handling of antisemitism during Israel-Hamas war protests on campus. Columbia's own antisemitism task force documented instances of Jewish students facing verbal abuse, ostracism, and classroom humiliation during spring 2024 demonstrations.

However, the situation highlighted complex campus dynamics, as other Jewish students participated in the pro-Palestinian protests, with demonstration leaders maintaining their criticism targeted Israeli government policies rather than Jewish people broadly.

"This agreement marks an important step forward after a period of sustained federal scrutiny and institutional uncertainty," said acting University President Claire Shipman.

Under the settlement terms, Columbia has committed to comprehensive reforms that extend well beyond addressing antisemitism concerns. These include:

  • Reviewing Middle East curriculum for "comprehensive and balanced" content
  • Appointing new faculty to the Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies
  • Ending programs "that promote unlawful efforts to achieve race-based outcomes, quotes, diversity targets or similar efforts"
  • Submitting regular reports to a federal monitor ensuring programs "do not promote unlawful DEI goals"
  • Overhauling student disciplinary processes
  • Applying a federally endorsed definition of antisemitism to disciplinary proceedings
  • Establishing new procedures for investigating students critical of Israel

Education Secretary Linda McMahon framed the agreement as a model for other institutions, calling it "a seismic shift in our nation's fight to hold institutions that accept American taxpayer dollars accountable for antisemitic discrimination and harassment."

She added: "Columbia's reforms are a roadmap for elite universities that wish to regain the confidence of the American public by renewing their commitment to truth-seeking, merit, and civil debate."

 

 
Read Next
250px Lowell House Belltower
Institutions
Harvard Consolidates Identity-Based Student Centers Into Single Foundation
July 24, 2025
Suggested for You
250px Lowell House Belltower
Institutions
Harvard Consolidates Identity-Based Student Centers Into Single Foundation
Download
International
UNCF Partners with African Universities for HBCU-Africa Symposium
Images
HBCUs
Edward Waters University Launches Groundbreaking iPad Initiative to Bridge Digital Divide
Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis
HBCUs
HBCU Leaders Unite in Atlanta: "Together We Lead"
Related Stories
250px Lowell House Belltower
Institutions
Harvard Consolidates Identity-Based Student Centers Into Single Foundation
Images
HBCUs
Edward Waters University Launches Groundbreaking iPad Initiative to Bridge Digital Divide
Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis
HBCUs
HBCU Leaders Unite in Atlanta: "Together We Lead"
UNCF President Dr. Michael Lomax moderates a fireside chat with Spelman College Interim President Rosalind Brewer and Phil Gross, co-founder of Adage Capital Management.
HBCUs
From Corporate Boardrooms to HBCU Classrooms
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
UCHV Fellows in Law and Normative Thinking for AY 2026-27
Princeton University- The University Center for Human Values
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Vice President of Academic Affairs
Sonoran University of Health Sciences
Austin Community College
Visiting Instrumental Jazz Coordinator/Applied Music
Millikin University
Hematopathologist
The University of California Irvine (UCI)
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers