Columbia Pays $221M to Restore Federal Funding After Campus Antisemitism Claims

Columbia University has agreed to pay more than $220 million to the federal government and implement significant policy reforms to restore federal research funding that was suspended over allegations of campus antisemitism, the institution announced Wednesday.

The settlement includes a $200 million payment spread over three years to restore federal research grants, plus an additional $21 million to resolve civil rights violations claims involving Jewish employees following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

The agreement ends months of uncertainty for the Ivy League institution, which faced the potential loss of billions in federal support, including more than $400 million in grants that were canceled earlier this year by the Trump administration.

The funding suspension stemmed from the administration's concerns about Columbia's handling of antisemitism during Israel-Hamas war protests on campus. Columbia's own antisemitism task force documented instances of Jewish students facing verbal abuse, ostracism, and classroom humiliation during spring 2024 demonstrations.

However, the situation highlighted complex campus dynamics, as other Jewish students participated in the pro-Palestinian protests, with demonstration leaders maintaining their criticism targeted Israeli government policies rather than Jewish people broadly.

"This agreement marks an important step forward after a period of sustained federal scrutiny and institutional uncertainty," said acting University President Claire Shipman.

Under the settlement terms, Columbia has committed to comprehensive reforms that extend well beyond addressing antisemitism concerns. These include:

Reviewing Middle East curriculum for "comprehensive and balanced" content

Appointing new faculty to the Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies

Ending programs "that promote unlawful efforts to achieve race-based outcomes, quotes, diversity targets or similar efforts"

Submitting regular reports to a federal monitor ensuring programs "do not promote unlawful DEI goals"

Overhauling student disciplinary processes

Applying a federally endorsed definition of antisemitism to disciplinary proceedings

Establishing new procedures for investigating students critical of Israel

Education Secretary Linda McMahon framed the agreement as a model for other institutions, calling it "a seismic shift in our nation's fight to hold institutions that accept American taxpayer dollars accountable for antisemitic discrimination and harassment."

She added: "Columbia's reforms are a roadmap for elite universities that wish to regain the confidence of the American public by renewing their commitment to truth-seeking, merit, and civil debate."