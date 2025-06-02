Purdue University Eliminates DEI Office and Programs, Cites Federal and State Policy Changes

Purdue University announced the immediate closure of its Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging along with related diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across colleges and departments, citing "an increasing number of actions and policy measures at both the federal and state level" as the driving force behind the decision.

In a message to faculty and staff, Provost Dr. Patrick J. Wolfe informed the university community that the changes were made "under the authority of our Board of Trustees" and described the move as "a necessary part of our future as a public university and a state educational institution."

The announcement comes amid a national wave of legislative and policy actions targeting DEI programs at public universities, with several states passing laws restricting or eliminating such initiatives. The timing coincides with broader federal policy shifts that have created uncertainty around diversity programming in higher education.

As part of the restructuring, Purdue will consolidate existing programs including the Minority Engineering Program (MEP) and Boilermaker Opportunity Program (BOP) into a new "Boilermaker Opportunity Program Plus (BOP+)" housed within the Office of the Vice Provost for Enrollment Management. University officials stated this new program will "serve all academic programs and to best support all current and future students."

Staff members currently working in DEI-related roles will have opportunities to interview for open positions in other university departments, according to the announcement. The university did not specify how many positions would be affected by the closure.

Cultural centers on campus will remain operational but will be repositioned as "open resources for the entire Purdue community, providing support for all students" under the Office of the Vice Provost for Student Life.

Wolfe said that the changes align with Purdue's "long-held principle of providing support for all Boilermakers with discrimination against none" and stated the university is "refocus[ing] our efforts on the success of all students in keeping with our land-grant mission and values."

The announcement did not detail specific federal or state policies that influenced the decision, though Indiana has been among states considering legislation related to DEI programs at public institutions.

Purdue's decision reflects a growing trend across public higher education, where universities are reassessing DEI programs in response to changing political and legal landscapes. Several public university systems have made similar announcements in recent months, often citing compliance concerns with evolving state and federal guidance.

The move represents a significant shift for Purdue, which had previously positioned diversity and inclusion as key institutional priorities. The university's decision to maintain cultural centers while eliminating the formal DEI office structure suggests an attempt to balance community needs with regulatory compliance.

University officials indicated they would provide ongoing support to the campus community throughout the transition, though specific details about implementation timelines and support services were not provided in the initial announcement.