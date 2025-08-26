Wave of False Active Shooter Reports Disrupts First Days of Classes at Multiple Universities

As students across the nation returned to campuses for the fall semester, at least six universities found themselves responding to what authorities determined were hoax active shooter reports—part of a troubling pattern of "swatting" incidents targeting higher education institutions.

The University of Arkansas, University of Colorado Boulder, Iowa State University, Kansas State University, University of New Hampshire, and Northern Arizona University all received false reports of armed gunmen on campus Monday, forcing administrators to issue emergency alerts and disrupt the critical first days of the academic year.

These incidents represent more than mere pranks—they create genuine trauma for campus communities already operating under heightened security awareness. The false alarms trigger massive law enforcement responses, disrupt academic operations, and can have lasting psychological impacts on students, faculty, and staff.

The University of Arkansas took the most precautionary approach, canceling all classes Monday after determining that reports of "active threats" could not be verified. University police advised students they were "free to leave campus at this time if desired," highlighting the serious disruption such false reports cause to campus life.

Kansas State University acknowledged the broader pattern, describing their false report as "similar to other swatting reports happening at universities across the country." This recognition points to a coordinated campaign that appears to be targeting multiple institutions simultaneously.

The incidents weren't limited to Monday's wave. The University of South Carolina received two false active shooter reports at Thomas Cooper Library over the weekend, while the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and Villanova University dealt with similar hoaxes during orientation week—a particularly vulnerable time when new students are adjusting to campus life.

University of South Carolina police noted that both false reports appeared to come from the same male caller and included "background noise that mimicked gunfire," demonstrating the sophisticated nature of these hoax calls. The incidents triggered what police described as "mutual aid" responses, drawing officers from multiple jurisdictions.

Northern Arizona University's response to a false report at Cline Library involved Flagstaff police, Coconino County sheriff's deputies, and state and federal agents—illustrating the massive resource allocation these hoaxes demand.

The FBI confirmed it is assisting with investigations into these incidents, though a bureau spokesperson said it cannot yet determine whether the reports are connected. The federal response underscores the seriousness with which authorities treat these disruptions to educational environments.

These incidents follow a disturbing trend. The FBI has created a national database to track such false emergency calls, which have evolved from targeting celebrity homes in the 2010s to increasingly focusing on institutions, including historically Black colleges and universities.

Last year's case of a California teenager who carried out hundreds of swatting calls—including targeting HBCUs, high schools, FBI agents' homes, and a Florida mosque—demonstrates how these attacks can specifically target vulnerable communities and institutions.

The timing of these incidents—during the crucial first days of fall classes—is particularly concerning. This period is essential for student orientation, community building, and academic momentum. Experts say that false emergency alerts during this time can undermine students' sense of safety and belonging on campus.