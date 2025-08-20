Virginia Wesleyan University to Become Batten University in 2026,

Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach is set to undergo a significant transformation in 2026 with its rebranding to Batten University, officials announced Wednesday. The name change recognizes the philanthropic legacy of Frank and Jane Batten, whose nearly five-decade commitment has elevated the institution from a regional college to a nationally recognized university.

The renaming honors a partnership that began in 1978 when Jane Batten's daughter enrolled at Virginia Wesleyan. What started as a parent's involvement evolved into transformative leadership, with Jane Batten serving as board of trustees chair during the 1990s and continuing her philanthropic support alongside her late husband, Frank Batten, who led the media empire Landmark Communications and co-founded The Weather Channel.

"This is a defining moment for this institution," said University President Dr. Scott Miller. "There is no other visionary philanthropist like Jane Batten. Her progressive thinking and innovative vision for this university have made it what it is today."

The Batten family's influence is already visible across campus, with the student center, Honors College, and School of International Studies bearing their name. The Board of Trustees unanimously approved the name change, which will take effect July 1, 2026.

The rebranding coincides with several major developments that underscore the university's growth trajectory. The formal integration of Sentara College of Health Sciences is expected in 2026, expanding the institution's academic offerings in healthcare education. Additionally, the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) will relocate to the Virginia Beach campus with a grand opening planned for the same year.

The new MOCA facility represents a significant expansion, featuring 20% more exhibition and education space than the current location. Set to open February 1, 2026, the museum will be strategically positioned near the Interstate 264/Northampton exit, providing improved access for visitors from across Coastal Virginia's seven cities.

"What you've seen over 10 years is an institution that was a well-kept secret, turn into one that now has an international reputation," Miller noted, emphasizing how the university has evolved beyond regional recognition.

The MOCA relocation is expected to significantly expand the museum's educational impact. Currently, approximately 7,000 students from Virginia Beach City Public Schools participate in educational programs at MOCA annually. With the new location's improved accessibility, Miller anticipates substantial growth in student participation.