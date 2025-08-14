New York's Free Community College Program for Adult Learners Draws Over 16,500 Applications

New York Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated a significant milestone this week as more than 16,500 New Yorkers have applied to the state's free community college program for adults pursuing careers in high-demand fields. The governor rallied with students, staff, and faculty at LaGuardia Community College to highlight the success of CUNY and SUNY Reconnect, set to launch in Fall 2025.

The initiative represents a major expansion of higher education access for the estimated four million working-age adults in New York who lack a college degree or credential. The program covers tuition, fees, books, and supplies after applicable financial aid for students pursuing education in critical workforce areas.

"The cost of pursuing a degree should never be a barrier for New Yorkers – we are proud to provide an opportunity for millions of CUNY and SUNY students to achieve their dreams," Hochul said during the celebration at the Queens community college campus. "I am committed to making education more affordable and accessible, and the Reconnect program continues to pave the way forward for students as they enter our State's future workforce."

The Reconnect program strategically focuses on industries experiencing significant workforce shortages and growth potential. Eligible fields of study include advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, engineering, technology, nursing and allied health fields, green and renewable energy, and pathways to teaching in shortage areas.

This targeted approach addresses both individual career advancement opportunities and broader economic development needs across New York State. By concentrating resources on high-demand sectors, the program aims to strengthen the state's competitive position while providing clear pathways to good-paying careers for adult learners.

CUNY Chancellor Dr. Félix V. Matos Rodríguez highlighted the transformative potential of removing financial barriers for adult students.

"Each year, CUNY community colleges enable thousands of New Yorkers to transform their lives," he said. "By removing financial barriers for adult learners in high-demand fields at CUNY's community colleges, Governor Hochul and the state legislature have made it clear it's never too late to start or re-start your higher education journey."

Beyond covering educational costs, the program includes funding for wraparound support services designed to improve student retention and success. These services encompass academic advising and student success coaching, recognizing that adult learners often face unique challenges balancing education with work and family responsibilities.

The initiative also allocates resources for marketing and outreach efforts to ensure eligible New Yorkers are aware of these opportunities. This comprehensive approach addresses common barriers that prevent adult learners from successfully completing their educational goals.

LaGuardia Community College President Dr. Kenneth Adams highlighted the vital role community colleges play in workforce development.

"Community colleges play a vital role in higher education and workforce development by providing accessible, affordable, and career-focused education, particularly for underserved populations," Adams said. "Offering free community college enhances the impact they have on the lives of New Yorkers."

The program has garnered strong bipartisan support from state legislators who recognize its potential for economic development and social mobility. State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris praised the collaborative effort, noting the thousands of New Yorkers who can now "continue their education and pursue new opportunities through the free community college program."

The Reconnect program builds upon Governor Hochul's broader commitment to expanding educational access and affordability across New York State. Announced as part of her 2025 State of the State address, the initiative represents a continuation of efforts to ensure all New Yorkers have access to quality, affordable education.

Congresswoman Nydia M. Velázquez called the program "a game-changer for adult learners ready to take the next step toward a good-paying career," thanking the governor and legislature for "making this investment in people, strengthening our workforce, and building a stronger New York."