AACC Names First Woman President as Community Colleges Face Growing Workforce Demands

The American Association of Community Colleges has selected Dr. DeRionne Pollard as its next president and CEO, making her the first woman to lead the 105-year-old organization that represents the nation's community college sector.

Pollard, currently president of Nevada State University, will assume leadership this fall. She succeeds Dr. Walter Bumphus, who announced his retirement earlier this year after leading AACC since 2010.

The appointment comes at a critical time for community colleges, which serve as essential pathways to higher education and workforce development for millions of Americans. As the voice of more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide, AACC advocates for institutions that provide educational access to over 10 million diverse students.

"The community college sector is a cornerstone of America's educational and workforce ecosystem for millions of Americans," said Dr. Sunita "Sunny" Cooke, AACC Past Board Chair and chair of the search committee. "Dr. Pollard's impressive career has demonstrated that she is a leader among leaders."

Pollard brings extensive experience in community college leadership to the role. Before her current position at Nevada State University, she served as president at Montgomery College in Maryland and Las Positas College in California. Her career trajectory reflects the community college sector's commitment to promoting leaders who understand the unique challenges and opportunities facing these institutions.

As a first-generation college graduate, Pollard embodies the transformative potential of accessible higher education that community colleges represent. Her personal background aligns with the demographic profile of many community college students, who often come from families where higher education access has been limited.

"Community colleges are where tomorrow is born — in classrooms filled with discoverers, doers, and difference-makers — and they are the solution to prepare essential workforce, close entry gaps, and fuel civic renewal in every corner of this country," Pollard said in announcing her appointment.

The selection of Pollard as the first woman to lead AACC reflects broader efforts across higher education to diversify leadership ranks. Her appointment is particularly significant given the role community colleges play in serving diverse student populations and addressing equity gaps in higher education access.

Pollard's leadership credentials extend beyond her presidential roles. She has been recognized as one of Washington's 100 Most Powerful Women by Washingtonian Magazine and received a 2017 Academic Leadership Award from the Carnegie Corporation of New York, along with a Visionary Award from the Washington Area Women's Foundation.

Her academic background includes a bachelor's degree and Master of Arts in English from Iowa State University, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy studies in higher education from Loyola University Chicago.

"This role is more than leadership: it is a charge to reimagine what is possible when access, affordability, and excellence converge," Pollard said, highlighting the strategic vision she brings to the position.

Under Bumphus's leadership, AACC has worked to elevate the profile of community colleges in national policy discussions and advocate for increased funding and support. His tenure included efforts to position community colleges as essential partners in workforce development and economic recovery initiatives.

"Passing the baton to a proven leader such as Dr. Pollard is an honor and I am confident that the organization and the nation's community colleges will not just persevere, they will thrive under DeRionne's leadership," Bumphus said.

As AACC's new leader, Pollard will be responsible for advocating for the needs of community colleges at the federal level while supporting member institutions in their efforts to serve students and communities. The organization, headquartered in Washington, D.C., works to ensure community colleges have the resources and support needed to fulfill their mission of increasing economic mobility.