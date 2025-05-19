Trailblazing OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones Earns Oklahoma's Highest Honor





In a landmark achievement highlighting her transformative leadership in higher education, Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones will be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame this fall, becoming one of the few higher education leaders to receive the state's highest honor.

Jones, who made Oklahoma history in 2022 as both the first woman and first person of color to lead OCCC, will join an elite group of Oklahomans recognized for exceptional contributions to the state. Her selection also marks a significant milestone as she remains the first and only African American woman to lead any non-HBCU higher education institution in Oklahoma.

"Being inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame is deeply humbling," said Jones. “It's a full-circle moment—to be honored by the state that raised me, and to represent the communities and institutions that continue to shape my life's work.”

Since assuming the presidency of Oklahoma's fourth largest institution of higher education, Jones has overseen remarkable growth and innovation at OCCC. Under her leadership, the college has been awarded more than 17,000 micro-credentials, maintained a seven-year tuition freeze (making it Oklahoma's most affordable college), and received designation as a National Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. In 2022, Diverse profiled the Ardmore, Oklahoma native.

A graduate of the University of Oklahoma, she later earned her MBA from the University of Phoenix at San Diego and completed her doctorate at Vanderbilt University's Peabody College.