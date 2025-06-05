New President Named for Eastern Shore Community College

Dr. Daryl Minus will become the sixth permanent president of Eastern Shore Community College, effective July 1, the Virginia Community College System announced last Thursday.

Minus is currently the vice president of enrollment management and student success at Southside Virginia Community College.

Minus brings two decades of administrative experience across Virginia, North Carolina and California community college systems. His background includes leadership roles at Cape Fear Community College, Craven Community College and Tidewater Community College, as well as service as an education services officer with the U.S. Marine Corps Community Services.

He holds a bachelor's degree from Hampton University, a master's degree from New York University and a doctorate in education from University of Phoenix.

Eastern Shore Community College serves residents of Accomack and Northampton counties on Virginia's Eastern Shore. The college, located in Melfa, offers associate degrees and workforce development programs in high-demand career fields including skilled trades.

"ESCC is an exceptional institution, with a dynamic history of creating expanded learning and earning pathways for the citizens of Accomack and Northampton counties," Minus said. "I am honored to join this vibrant community and prioritize strategic efforts that position students for success and enhanced economic mobility."

The college is one of 23 institutions in the Virginia Community College System and was originally a University of Virginia branch before joining the state system in 1971.