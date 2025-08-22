The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has determined that George Mason University violated federal civil rights law by using race as a factor in hiring and promotion decisions, the agency announced on Friday.

The finding concluded that GMU violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, and national origin in federally funded education programs. The university now has 10 days to accept a proposed resolution agreement or risk losing fe deral funding.

Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said President Gregory Washington led "a university-wide campaign to implement unlawful DEI policies that intentionally discriminate on the basis of race."

"You can't make this up," Trainor said in a statement, noting that Washington had previously called for removing "racist vestiges" from campus in 2020.

The investigation, launched in July 2025, stemmed from complaints filed by multiple GMU professors who alleged the university adopted preferential treatment policies for faculty from "underrepresented groups" between 2020 and the present.

Federal investigators said that they found several problematic practices. As recently as fall 2024, they argue that the university's website stated it "may choose to waive the competitive search process when there is an opportunity to hire a candidate who strategically advances the institutional commitment to diversity and inclusion."

The current Faculty Handbook also requires approval from the "Office of Access, Compliance, and Community" - previously called the "Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" until GMU renamed it in March 2025 - before extending job offers.

One high-level administrator told investigators that Washington "created an atmosphere of surveillance" regarding hiring decisions related to diversity objectives.

Under the proposed resolution agreement, Washington must personally issue a statement and apology to the university community, acknowledging the discriminatory practices. The university must also revise hiring policies, conduct annual training, and remove any provisions encouraging racial preferences.

GMU must post the presidential statement prominently on its website and remove any contradictory materials. The university would also be required to maintain compliance records and designate a coordinator to work with federal officials.

George Mason University, located in Fairfax, Virginia, enrolls approximately 39,000 students and receives federal funding that could be at risk if the violations are not resolved.

The university has not yet responded to requests for comment.