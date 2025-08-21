Law School Diversity Stalls as Racial Gaps in Admission and Bar Passage Persist

Law schools continue to struggle with persistent racial disparities in admissions, enrollment, and bar passage rates, according to new data from AccessLex Institute's 2025 Legal Education Data Deck.

While students of color now comprise 35% of first-year law students—up from 28% a decade ago—significant gaps remain in nearly every measure of legal education access and success.

The most striking disparities appear in admission rates, where only 45% of Black applicants received at least one law school admission offer in 2024, compared to 79% of White applicants. Hispanic/Latino applicants fared slightly better at 57%, while Asian applicants had a 69% admission rate.

The disparities extend beyond admissions. First-time bar passage rates in 2024 showed similar racial gaps: 87% for white graduates, 81% for Asian graduates, but only 64% for Black graduates and 65% for American Indian/Alaska Native graduates.

These gaps have real consequences for the legal profession's diversity pipeline. While students of color represent 35% of first-year enrollees, they comprise 48% of non-transfer withdrawals after the first year, suggesting higher attrition rates among underrepresented students.

The concentration of students of color at certain institutions also raises equity concerns. The data shows that half of all Hispanic/Latino law students attend just 37 of the 196 ABA-approved law schools, while half of all Black law students are concentrated in just 35 schools.

Financial aid patterns reveal another layer of disparity. Students of color are underrepresented among recipients of full-tuition scholarships, receiving only 23% of such awards despite comprising 32% of the law student population.

The report also highlights socioeconomic barriers to legal education. Among law students in 2019-2020, 22% had parents whose highest educational attainment was less than a bachelor's degree—a higher proportion than medical students but lower than most other graduate programs. Additionally, 37% of law students had received Pell Grants as undergraduates, indicating significant financial need.

Gender representation tells a different story, with women now comprising 56% of law school enrollees, continuing a trend that began in 2016. However, men continue to have slightly higher admission rates than women despite representing a smaller share of applicants.

The data comes as legal educators and policymakers debate how to address persistent inequities in legal education. Some law schools have increased their use of holistic admissions practices and expanded financial aid, while others have eliminated standardized test requirements or implemented pipeline programs.

The employment outcomes for recent graduates show some positive trends overall, with 80% of 2023 graduates obtaining positions requiring bar passage, up from 64% in 2012. However, the report does not break down employment outcomes by race or ethnicity.

Looking ahead, the legal profession faces projected growth, with lawyer positions expected to see the fourth-largest increase among occupations requiring graduate degrees through 2033, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics projections cited in the report.

But questions remain about whether the legal profession will successfully diversify to reflect the changing demographics of American society. The current data suggests that while modest progress has been made in enrollment, significant structural barriers persist throughout the legal education pipeline.

The AccessLex Institute's data deck draws from multiple sources including the American Bar Association, Law School Admission Council, and National Conference of Bar Examiners, providing one of the most comprehensive annual snapshots of legal education trends.