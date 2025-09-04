Emory University Dismantles DEI Programs Amid Federal Compliance Requirements

Emory University is discontinuing its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion offices and programs following what interim President Justice Leah Ward Sears described as new federal mandates requiring higher education institutions to fundamentally alter or close DEI-focused initiatives.

In a letter to the Emory community on September 3, Sears acknowledged the personal significance of the decision while emphasizing legal compliance as the driving factor.

"I know Emory's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts have meant a great deal to many, not just as programs, but as a statement about who we are and what we believe in," Sears wrote. "As someone who has reaped the benefits of the needs these programs were meant to address, I know they were created with the best of intentions and staffed by talented, committed professionals."

The Atlanta-based institution was among 45 universities nationwide that came under federal scrutiny in March for race-based programs designed to increase diversity in specific fields. The investigation followed a "Dear Colleague Letter" from the Education Department warning institutions to cease using race-based preferences and stereotypes in education programs, hiring, and student services.

The changes at Emory have already begun taking shape. In July, four high-level administrators in the Campus Life division, including two deans, departed their positions. Key offices that comprised the division—including Belonging and Community Justice, the Emory Student Center, SILT, the Center for Civic and Community Engagement, CAPS, and the Office of Open Expression—have seen their collective website archived.

Working in coordination with the Office of General Counsel and other campus officials, the university plans to "work promptly and carefully" to discontinue current DEI offices and programs while providing support to affected employees during the transition, according to Sears' letter.

Despite the programmatic changes, Sears said that dismantling DEI offices does not signal an abandonment of the university's commitment to inclusion and equity.

"The core issue is one of values," she wrote. "The Emory I believe in is committed to every person having an equal place, voice, and chance to succeed. We demonstrate this every day through how we lead, hire, mentor, and serve. Closing offices or reimagining lawful programs is not, after all, the same as ending our unwavering commitment to fairness, belonging, and opportunity for all, values that are part of Emory's DNA."

The developments at Emory reflect broader changes occurring across higher education as institutions grapple with evolving federal requirements regarding diversity and inclusion programming.