Ohio Wesleyan, Columbus State Collaborate to Improve Student Outcomes

Ohio Wesleyan University and Columbus State Community College are collaborating to address societal challenges and help Columbus State students more quickly, easily, and affordably earn bachelor’s degrees at Ohio Wesleyan.

The schools unveiled a trio of collaborations April 18 at Columbus State’s Delaware Campus, highlighted by the Tuition Match Program.

Photo by James DeCamp This fall, up to 25 qualified Columbus State graduates will be able to enroll at Ohio Wesleyan annually to complete their bachelor’s degree while paying the same tuition they paid during their final semester at Columbus State.

Ohio Wesleyan President Dr. Matt vandenBerg and Columbus State President Dr. David Harrison outlined the new collaborations, which also include a Teach Now Program to help get qualified teachers into Ohio’s K-12 classrooms more quickly and an expanded Preferred Pathway Program to help more students transfer from Columbus State to complete their four-year bachelor’s degrees at Ohio Wesleyan as swiftly and smoothly as possible.

“Tuition Match” is open to any Columbus State student who has earned an associate degree, as long as the student has achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 and is in good academic standing with no disciplinary violations. The program is available to up to 25 full-time students each year for up to four consecutive Ohio Wesleyan semesters.

“Teach Now” is Ohio Wesleyan’s accelerated teacher licensure pathway that addresses central Ohio’s teacher shortage by providing high school students who have earned an associate of arts or associate of science degree at Columbus State with an affordable, high-quality pathway to becoming a licensed K-12 teacher. Starting this fall, qualified high school students will be able to combine College Credit Plus/Dual Enrollment classes completed through Columbus State with Teach Now enrollment in Ohio Wesleyan’s accredited education program, enabling them to graduate from Ohio Wesleyan with their bachelor’s degrees and Ohio teaching licenses in as little as two years.

The expansion of “Preferred Pathway” with Ohio Wesleyan ensures that additional qualified Columbus State graduates are able to enroll at Ohio Wesleyan and earn their four-year bachelor’s degrees without credit-transfer concerns. Ohio Wesleyan will have 20 majors that are part of the Columbus State pathway.

Harrison said the new collaborations with Ohio Wesleyan will create life-changing opportunities for the Columbus State graduates.

The landmark partnership is expected to redefine how similar institutions collaborate to expand access, improve outcomes, and address pressing societal challenges, added vandenBerg.

“Together, we aim to set a new paradigm for how liberal arts and community colleges can partner to advance shared objectives and ultimately strengthen our communities and world,” said vandenBerg.