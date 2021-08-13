South Carolina HBCU Makes 2021-2022 Tuition-Free for Full Time Students

user-gravatar
Liann Herder
Aug 13, 2021

Clinton College, a small, historically Black college in South Carolina, is offering free tuition in 2021-2022 for all its full-time students attending in-person or online, according to NBC news.

“We want to make sure you can perform with excellence without excuse. It has been taxing for each and every one of us,” said the school's president, Dr. Lester McCorn. 

This follows the school’s previous commitment to cutting fall 2021 tuition by 50% and offering new tablets to all students. Now, full-time students can attend for free and will receive a free Microsoft Surface laptop.

Clinton College has joined other small schools in South Carolina offering free tuition, including Spartanburg Community College and Denmark Technical College.

