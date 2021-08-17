Morgan State University Announces Dr. Hongtao Yu as its Next Provost

After two months of searching, Morgan State University (MSU) has announced that Dr. Hongtao Yu will be the next provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs.

“Without equivocation, Dr. Hongtao Yu has the ideal experience, leadership, gravitas and academic achievement needed to fulfill the role of provost,” said MSU president Dr. David K. Wilson. “Morgan is rapidly ascending, and Dr. Yu can work to expedite our transformation.”

Yu previously served as Morgan's dean of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences, and under his leadership the school became one of the fastest growing at the historically Black university. Yu has worked in post-secondary education for over 30 years with a history of advancing diversity.

Yu said he was “humbled and eager” to serve in his new role.

“Morgan is at a pivotal point in its history, spurred by successive years of sustained growth," he said. "The opportunity that awaits is unparalleled.”