South Carolina State University Pushes Fall Start Back Due to COVID-19

The increase in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina has led South Carolina State University to delay the start of its fall semester until Monday, August 23.

Acting President Dr. Alexander Conyers said that pushing the academic year’s start back three days will allow for more students to be educated on the virus and “[encourage] them to take advantage of vaccination clinics” on campus.

South Carolina State University, a historically Black college and university, will use this additional time to update safety protocols, including increasing the maintenance team's sanitization practices. Faculty members will prepare for the possibility of having to move their classes back online, should the COVID-19 outbreak worsen.

Students and employees were already asked to wear masks while inside, and students living on campus will continue to undergo weekly COVID-19 tests. Meanwhile, Conyers said he has created campus-wide incentives to encourage everyone in their community to get vaccinated.