PVAMU Annouces Writer-in-Residence: Nikki Giovanni

Liann Herder
Aug 20, 2021

Nikki GiovanniNikki GiovanniPrairie View A&M University (PVAMU) has announced that poet and professor Nikki Giovanni will be the 2021-2022 Writer-in-Residence at The Toni Morrison Writing Program.

Giovanni is an esteemed poet, essayist, and children’s author. She has received numerous recognitions including the NAACP Image Award and the Langston Hughes Medal. Oprah Winfrey called her a “Living Legend,” and Giovanni has been named the “Poet of the Black Revolution” by the Black Arts Movement.

PVAMU President Dr. Ruth Simmons created The Toni Morrison Writing Program to bring awareness to African American writing. The program will partner with local high school English departments and create a writing contest for students K-12. 

