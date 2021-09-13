Norfolk State Becomes First HBCU to Facilitate Campus-Wide Deployment of Apple Products

Jessica Ruf
Sep 13, 2021

Norfolk State University will become the first historically Black college and university (HBCU) to launch a campus-wide distribution of Apple products, providing "access to industry-leading technology and specialized training for app development," announced the university. Apple Device

In collaboration with Apple, every incoming and returning student will receive an iPad Pro as well as Apple Pencil, Apple Smart Keyboard Folio and AirPods Pro, as part of the new Spartan innovation Academy. In doing so, NSU will distribute more than 6,000 Apple products to students, faculty and select staff members during the fall 2021 semester.

“Every student deserves the opportunity to use high quality tools that maximize learning opportunities and increase technological competencies,” said Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “Apple’s collaboration with Norfolk State shows how public-private partnerships can uplift and energize a generation of students by providing enhanced learning experiences and equipping graduates with skills critical for success in the 21st century workforce.”


